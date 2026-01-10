Michael B. Jordan's Early Career Sitcom Is Nearly Impossible To Watch Today

Michael B. Jordan is coming off a tremendous 2025 and embarking on what could be a banner 2026. Having starred in the acclaimed box office behemoth "Sinners," he's now considered a virtual lock for a Best Actor Oscar nomination for his dual portrayal of Elijah "Smoke" Moore and Elias "Stack" Moore. It's going to be a highly competitive category this year, but he's got as good a chance at taking home the gold as anyone else.

The actor's rise to stardom hasn't exactly been meteoric, though. Jordan gave his first significant performance in "The Wire" season 1; there, he played the ill-fated 16-year-old drug dealer Wallace. He subsequently landed small roles in several movies and TV shows, but he didn't truly pop until he took on the part of East Dillon quarterback Vince Howard in "Friday Night Lights." Suddenly, Jordan was in high demand, which would lead him to his star-making turn in "Creed" and, in time, his bout as both the director and star of "Creed III."

If you're a big Jordan fan (and why wouldn't you be?), you're probably curious about all the films and television he did prior to hitting Hollywood's A-list. Most of it is easily streamable, but "The Assistants," a sitcom he starred in for The N in 2009, is nowhere to be found online (legally, as always). What are we missing out on?