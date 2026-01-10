Michael B. Jordan's Early Career Sitcom Is Nearly Impossible To Watch Today
Michael B. Jordan is coming off a tremendous 2025 and embarking on what could be a banner 2026. Having starred in the acclaimed box office behemoth "Sinners," he's now considered a virtual lock for a Best Actor Oscar nomination for his dual portrayal of Elijah "Smoke" Moore and Elias "Stack" Moore. It's going to be a highly competitive category this year, but he's got as good a chance at taking home the gold as anyone else.
The actor's rise to stardom hasn't exactly been meteoric, though. Jordan gave his first significant performance in "The Wire" season 1; there, he played the ill-fated 16-year-old drug dealer Wallace. He subsequently landed small roles in several movies and TV shows, but he didn't truly pop until he took on the part of East Dillon quarterback Vince Howard in "Friday Night Lights." Suddenly, Jordan was in high demand, which would lead him to his star-making turn in "Creed" and, in time, his bout as both the director and star of "Creed III."
If you're a big Jordan fan (and why wouldn't you be?), you're probably curious about all the films and television he did prior to hitting Hollywood's A-list. Most of it is easily streamable, but "The Assistants," a sitcom he starred in for The N in 2009, is nowhere to be found online (legally, as always). What are we missing out on?
Michael B. Jordan suffered many indignities in The Assistants
Though all 13 episodes of "The Assistants" aired in 2009, Michael B. Jordan shot it before he went to work on "Friday Night Lights." The show was a Hollywood workplace comedy set at the office of a weirdo film producer (Zak Santiago) who likes to force his employees to perform bizarre tasks. Jordan played hard-working Nate Warren, whose diligence is cruelly exploited by the producer. Since I can't find a single complete episode of "The Assistants" online, I can't tell you exactly what Nate is forced to do, but the opening credits sequence shows him dancing pantsless in a dress shirt and black socks in a parking lot. This looks embarrassing, but it beats getting tossed out of a moving car by Scott Rudin.
There is one brief clip of Jordan as Nate available on Vimeo. At some point in the series, the office bully loses her lease, so she moves in with Nate and his co-worker Danny (Brendan Penny), which proves to be a nightmare. From what I can tell, the comedy is very broad, which makes sense given that the series was created by Will McRobb and Chris Viscardi, who brought us the Millennial favorite "The Adventures of Pete & Pete." Meanwhile, there's only one review of "The Assistants" on Rotten Tomatoes, but the critic enjoyed it as a lighthearted comedy.
For now, Jordan completists will simply have to wait and hope "The Assistants" resurfaces on a streaming service at some point. Surely, there's some value in a sitcom featuring one of the biggest movie stars on the planet.