Avatar: Fire And Ash's Best Scene Echoes A Lord Of The Rings Moment

The way of water has no beginning and no end — just like spoilers. This article discusses major plot details from "Avatar: Fire and Ash."

We often talk about the "Avatar" franchise as a spectacle, and for fair reason. James Cameron's sci-fi epic is a truly incredible achievement of visual effects wizardry, animation, and performance capture. Suffice it to say, this property more than deserved its spot in the famous cinema history montage from Damien Chazelle's "Babylon."

All talk of spectacle aside, though, we shouldn't underestimate this franchise's strong themes. Using the language of blockbuster cinema, the "Avatar" movies have managed to tell a four-quadrant story that speaks radically about the environment and the military industrial complex. As they've continued, they've even gone so far as to acknowledge that pacifism is useless when resisting an enemy that wants to annihilate you and, as such, that violence is actually necessary when fighting imperialism. Sure, their plots are quite simple and even derivative, but that's so audiences can buy into the complex and vast setting that Cameron and his team have built.

This is also what makes "Fire and Ash" such an important chapter in the larger "Avatar" saga. It's the movie that talks most overtly about the importance of active resistance and shows nature itself fighting back. Indeed, the film actually brings this idea to the forefront by having Pandora's Great Mother Eywa literally manifest in front of Kiri (Sigourney Weaver), allowing her to command alien octopi and slay a bunch of humans. We also see this in the movie's best scene, which echoes an iconic moment from Peter Jackson's "Lord of the Rings" trilogy.

I'm referring, of course, to how the Tulkun swimming to war in "Fire and Ash" echoes the last march of the Ents in "The Two Towers."