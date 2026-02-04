Landman Star Billy Bob Thornton Requested A Hilarious Season 2 Change For Tommy Norris

The success of "Landman" means that Billy Bob Thornton will play Tommy Norris for the foreseeable future. However, it seems that he wants to look the part while doing so. In fact, the actor had a special request for his character while making season 2 of Taylor Sheridan and Christian Wallace's hit oil drama, which he opened up about in an interview with USA Today. In his own words:

"The first season, my jeans were so baggy. And I've got bird legs, so it looked like clown pants. I asked the costume department, 'Can we bring them in a little this season?' So, this time, they tailored them just a little bit more."

"Landman" season 1 sees Thornton's character having to contend with oil rig explosions, family drama, the cartel, the death of a colleague, and all sorts of issues — things that aren't nearly as funny as the actor's behind-the-scenes request. This leads to some exciting storylines that overshadow his baggy leg attire, but at least he sounds content with his updated wardrobe in season 2. That said, it appears that the actor also wears a specific type of jeans when he's kicking it in the real world.