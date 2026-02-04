Landman Star Billy Bob Thornton Requested A Hilarious Season 2 Change For Tommy Norris
The success of "Landman" means that Billy Bob Thornton will play Tommy Norris for the foreseeable future. However, it seems that he wants to look the part while doing so. In fact, the actor had a special request for his character while making season 2 of Taylor Sheridan and Christian Wallace's hit oil drama, which he opened up about in an interview with USA Today. In his own words:
"The first season, my jeans were so baggy. And I've got bird legs, so it looked like clown pants. I asked the costume department, 'Can we bring them in a little this season?' So, this time, they tailored them just a little bit more."
"Landman" season 1 sees Thornton's character having to contend with oil rig explosions, family drama, the cartel, the death of a colleague, and all sorts of issues — things that aren't nearly as funny as the actor's behind-the-scenes request. This leads to some exciting storylines that overshadow his baggy leg attire, but at least he sounds content with his updated wardrobe in season 2. That said, it appears that the actor also wears a specific type of jeans when he's kicking it in the real world.
Billy Bob Thornton and Tommy Norris wear similar jeans
Billy Bob Thornton claims that his personal life influenced "Landman," revealing that his experiences as a husband and father informs the show's family dynamics. Be that as it may, it also seems like his request to wear skinnier jeans stems from him preferring to wear pants of that ilk in his everyday life. In an interview with "The Drew Barrymore Show," Thornton revealed that he wears women's jeans, reiterating that they are more flattering on his legs:
"The reason I don't like to wear men's jeans is because they're all too baggy. I've got bird legs, and it just feels like I'm in a tent. I like a nice fit, and they fit great with boots."
Clothing choices aside, Thornton's performance on "Landman" has earned him heaps of acclaim. The oil drama is one of Taylor Sheridan's best TV shows to date, and Norris is the type of character who is tailor-made for Thornton's dry wit and hard-boiled sensibilities. What's more, a third season of the oil drama was greenlit toward the end of 2025, so viewers can look forward to seeing the actor rock his jeans for a while yet — and, hopefully, they will remain suited to his tastes.
"Landman" is available to stream on Paramount+.