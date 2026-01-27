Jamie Lee Curtis' Mom Wouldn't Let Her Audition For The Best Horror Movie Ever

Jamie Lee Curtis was bitten by the acting bug at an early age. This was likely because both her mother, Janet Leigh, and her father, Tony Curtis, were notable Hollywood movie stars in the 1950s and 1960s. Curtis attended school as usual throughout her childhood, but was clearly keen to get involved with acting. Though she did briefly go to college, she dropped out after just one semester to pursue acting full-time. Her first TV appearances came in 1977 when she turned up in episodes of shows like "Quincy, M.E.," "Columbo," and "The Love Boat." She was about 18 at the time. Curtis' film debut, as all horror fans can tell you, came in 1978 when she played teenage babysitter Laurie Strode in John Carpenter's classic "Halloween."

Curtis and Leigh wouldn't work together until 1998 when both of them had scenes together in the sixth "Halloween" sequel "Halloween H20: Twenty Years Later."

Of course, Curtis knew all about the ins and outs of film auditions from her mom, and likely caught wind of various high-profile 1970s movies long before the general public did. One can easily picture the Leigh household covered with trade magazines like Variety and the Hollywood Reporter, and the young Jamie rifling through the audition announcements. Indeed, Curtis told a story recently on "The Drew Barrymore Show" about how a Hollywood producer called up Janet Leigh, sometime in the very early 1970s, about the production of William Friedkin's forthcoming film "The Exorcist." The producer wanted Curtis, then only about 12 or 13, to play Regan MacNeil, the young girl who becomes possessed by a demonic entity. Leigh turned down the role on Curtis' behalf, however — and Curtis was ultimately grateful for it.