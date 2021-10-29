Jamie Lee Curtis Would Like To Be In The Next Exorcist Movie, Thank You Very Much

Jamie Lee Curtis has spent over four decades battling Michael Myers, who has been known as "the boogeyman" and to possess "the devil's eyes." As Jamie Lee Curtis told EW, "Maybe I should be the voice of the devil like Mercedes McCambridge," she said. "You see, if David gives me a part in the new 'Exorcist' trilogy as the voice of the devil, then it is a full-circle return for me, in a meta way. That would blow people's minds."

Curtis is admittedly scared of "The Exorcist," telling EW that when her parents Janet Leigh and Tony Curtis first showed her the film, her friends teased her for getting so freaked out. EW also asked David Gordon Green about the possibility of Curtis voicing the demon, with him saying, "I'll have to get her to audition for that one. You know, she did the crying baby for the last Halloween movie, so she's a talented voice actor as well."

What many may not know is that the voice of Pazuzu the demon in "The Exorcist" was voiced by Academy Award winning radio, stage, film, and television actress Mercedes McCambridge. Orson Welles once called her "the world's greatest living radio actress," and as she aged, her voice became absolutely iconic. McCambridge famously swallowed raw eggs, chain smoked, and consumed copious amounts of whiskey to make her voice sound as harsh and raspy as possible. It surely paid off, because the voice of Pazuzu has been haunting our nightmares for generations.