Jamie Lee Curtis Would Like To Be In The Next Exorcist Movie, Thank You Very Much
Fresh on the heels of getting paid fat stacks to hang out in a hospital bed for an entire movie (which, good for her), national treasure and gift to the universe Jamie Lee Curtis has her eye on another horror property. The main protagonist in the "Halloween" franchise, Curtis solidified her reputation as a scream queen with starring roles in films like "The Fog," "Prom Night," and "Terror Train," despite famously disliking horror movies. She's a certifiable horror icon, but her run as Laurie Strode is likely soon coming to an end with the completion of David Gordon Green's new "Halloween" trilogy, with just "Halloween Ends" remaining. Looking toward the future though, Green is set to direct another trilogy based on a beloved horror franchise with "The Exorcist."
Coming to us from Blumhouse, just like the "Halloween" trilogy, Green's "Exorcist" trilogy is set to be a continuation from the first film, starring Leslie Odom Jr. and featuring the return of Ellen Burstyn as Chris MacNeil, the mother of possessed child Reagan MacNeil from the 1973 original. In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Jamie Lee Curtis admitted that she wants to be in the new "Exorcist" film, but in a role that seems surprising given Curtis' track record in horror. No, Jamie Lee Curtis, doesn't want to be a final girl or some badass fighting off evil — she wants to take over the mantle from Mercedes McCambridge and voice the devil.
"A Full-Circle Return"
Jamie Lee Curtis has spent over four decades battling Michael Myers, who has been known as "the boogeyman" and to possess "the devil's eyes." As Jamie Lee Curtis told EW, "Maybe I should be the voice of the devil like Mercedes McCambridge," she said. "You see, if David gives me a part in the new 'Exorcist' trilogy as the voice of the devil, then it is a full-circle return for me, in a meta way. That would blow people's minds."
Curtis is admittedly scared of "The Exorcist," telling EW that when her parents Janet Leigh and Tony Curtis first showed her the film, her friends teased her for getting so freaked out. EW also asked David Gordon Green about the possibility of Curtis voicing the demon, with him saying, "I'll have to get her to audition for that one. You know, she did the crying baby for the last Halloween movie, so she's a talented voice actor as well."
What many may not know is that the voice of Pazuzu the demon in "The Exorcist" was voiced by Academy Award winning radio, stage, film, and television actress Mercedes McCambridge. Orson Welles once called her "the world's greatest living radio actress," and as she aged, her voice became absolutely iconic. McCambridge famously swallowed raw eggs, chain smoked, and consumed copious amounts of whiskey to make her voice sound as harsh and raspy as possible. It surely paid off, because the voice of Pazuzu has been haunting our nightmares for generations.