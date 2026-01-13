Julia Roberts Thought Her And Hugh Grant's Box Office Hit Was The 'Dumbest Idea'

Roger Michell's 1999 romantic comedy "Notting Hill" has a pretty great premise. Hugh Grant, as he so often does, plays a charmingly flustered working-class British man named William who, recently divorced, is finding solace in his niche travel book store. One day, quite out of the blue, William's shop is visited by Anna Scott (Julia Roberts), a very Julia Roberts-like American movie star. William and Anna immediately develop a spark.

The central drama of "Notting Hill" springs from the struggles a major film actress has when just trying to fall in love like a regular person. William, meanwhile is hurt that he has to remain Anna's "secret," as she doesn't want to drag such a sweet, fragile guy into the media spotlight. "Notting Hill" does a great job of humanizing Julia Roberts, making it seem possible that dating a movie star isn't so impossible a task. Hugh Grant is perfect as the self-deprecating nebbish who wants nothing to do with glitz, but everything to do with love.

"Notting Hill" was a critical and commercial bonanza. It made $364 million on a $42 million budget, and critics generally agreed that Roberts and Grant were operating in their usual pitch-perfect, ultra charming milieu. Roberts emanated light, and Grant was the most puppy-dog-cute he had ever been. It had a great soundtrack, too.

Roberts, however, wasn't so fond of the movie at first. Indeed, she felt the premise was a little dumb. The actress admitted as much in a recent interview with Deadline, saying that playing a movie star was a dramatic cul-de-sac. Starting the movie as the biggest movie star of all time, she said, couldn't possibly provide a satisfying arc for her character. Richard Curtis' script, luckily, changed her mind.