Notting Hill Director Roger Michell Passes Away At 65

Roger Michell was born in South Africa in 1956 and went on to first make his mark in the world of theater. After beginning to write, direct, and even act in stage plays during college in Bristol, Michell eventually worked his way up to the Royal Shakespeare Company and spent the next several years directing plays from the most famous playwrights, Shakespeare included. His transition to the world of filmmaking commenced upon graduating from the BBC Directors' Course. He subsequently adapted Jane Austen's novel "Persuasion" for the big screen in 1995 and achieved widespread praise, winning the BAFTA for Best Single Drama.

Throughout this early point in his career, Michell worked with actors such as Naveen Andrews ("The English Patient," "Lost," "Sense8"), Julie Walters ("The Canterbury Tales," "Harry Potter," "Becoming Jane"), Ciarán Hinds ("Road to Perdition," "Munich," "Game of Thrones," "There Will Be Blood"), Bill Nighy ("Love Actually," "Pirates of the Caribbean," "Shaun of the Dead"), Andrew Lincoln ("The Walking Dead," "Love Actually"), Chiwetel Ejiofor ("Amistad," "12 Years a Slave"), and many other notable names. Michell then followed up "Notting Hill" with 2002's "Changing Lanes" starring Ben Affleck and Samuel L. Jackson, leading to his multi-year winning streak of "The Mother," "Enduring Love," "Venus," and "Morning Glory."

Despite all these successes, however, many of the remembrances for Michell on social media have gone out of their way to make note of the filmmaker's kindness and generosity of spirit. As "Notting Hill" actor Sanjeev Bhaskar noted on Twitter: "Shocked and saddened to hear of the passing of Roger Michell. Terrific director & always such great company. He was as generous with his time and attention towards me as the main stars on Notting Hill. A kindness I've never forgotten. Thoughts with his son Harry & Roger's family."