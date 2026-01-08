Sadie Sink's 2025 Sci-Fi Movie Shows Off The Stranger Things Star's Most Underrated Skill

Netflix's "Stranger Things" has become a phenomenon through the 10 years and five seasons of its existence, and that's not solely for the show's story or characters. It's also because of its actors. Certain members of the "Stranger Things" ensemble cast were big names before the series began, but most of them became stars during its run, and as their careers continue to grow and blossom, they keep revealing more depths to their talent. Finn Wolfhard, for instance, has released multiple albums with various bands, and last year he co-wrote, co-directed, and even co-starred in NEON's "Hell of a Summer." Elsewhere, Joe Keery has also found huge success as a musician going by the alias Djo, as has Maya Hawke (under her own name).

As it turns out, that's only the tip of the iceberg when it comes to "Stranger Things" stars who have musical talent. Sadie Sink, who plays Max Mayfield on the Netflix series, also has a powerfully impressive singing voice. Unlike her fellow castmates, however, she hasn't struck out on her own as a recording artist just yet. Instead, she's shown off this underrated skill in a more unique fashion: by starring in an original sci-fi musical movie, namely 2025's "O'Dessa." This wasn't the first musical Sink had ever done, as she appeared in a production of "White Christmas" in Houston and as Annie in "Annie" on Broadway. It is the first movie musical she's starred in, though, and it's a unique film on its own — one which deserves some more attention than it got upon release.