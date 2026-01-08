Stranger Things Series Finale: Vecna's Cut Final Words Explained By Jamie Campbell Bower

In the grand finale episode of Netflix's "Stranger Things," the Duffer Brothers made some surprisingly bold choices in how they wrapped up the series. One of these choices involved the character of Vecna, aka Henry Creel, aka One, aka Mr. Whatsit, played by Jamie Campbell Bower. For the majority of the show, Vecna has been portrayed as unapologetically villainous and a true force for evil. However, it's become common in serialized genre stories to try to humanize the antagonist, something which has happened often enough to become a trope. While it's long been conventional wisdom amongst actors and other storytellers that no villain sees themselves as the villain, this trope most likely became popularized thanks to the babyface turn of Darth Vader, aka Anakin Skywalker, in "Return of the Jedi."

As such, when this fifth and final season of "Stranger Things" began to reveal more about Henry's past, it seemed like the show might be headed toward just such a turn for the character. Fortunately, this was one area where the Duffers and Bower went in an unpredictable direction and pointedly had Vecna confirm his villainy, despite his traumatic origins. However, making this choice meant that they needed to maintain a tonal balance with the character. Vecna's death couldn't be too sympathetic, as it needed to be more of a cathartic moment for the heroes of the show. Yet Bower recently revealed that Henry was attempting to say "Please, don't" during those final moments, and had the dialogue stayed, it may have tipped the balance more toward sympathy for the Upside Down devil.