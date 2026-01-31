Roger Ebert Was A Huge Fan Of Martin Scorsese's Little-Discussed '80s Comedy

Martin Scorsese is synonymous with monumental genre films that feature complex character studies. While the "Raging Bull" and "Goodfellas" director is partial to stories of a dramatic bent, many of his films also contain a splash of humor. His Kafkaesque black comedy "After Hours" (which Tim Burton was once attached to direct) is a notable example of this tonal combination. The 1985 film explores the disorienting escapades of its protagonist over the course of a single night, and compared to the rest of Scorsese's celebrated filmography, "After Hours" remains underrated (despite being considered a cult classic). While the film didn't do well at the box office, its critical reception was positive. Acclaimed critic Roger Ebert even rated it four out of four stars, calling it a "nearly flawless example" of "pure filmmaking."

The plot of "After Hours" is simple: It starts with Paul (Griffin Dunne) encountering a woman named Kiki (Linda Fiorentino), who invites him to her SoHo apartment. After Paul's lone $20 bill flies out of a taxi window, he spends the entire night trying to get home. But many of the story's turns defy explanation, leaving us no choice but to buckle in for a wild ride.

Ebert's review highlights the film's astounding camerawork, where the trajectory of objects (like a key being thrown downwards) is used in dizzying POV shots. Unconventional close-ups were also used to create a sense of escalating paranoia, especially when Paul starts to feel that everyone's out to get him. This visual playfulness runs throughout "After Hours," lending it a unique flavor of absurdity that can only be unraveled inside Paul's mind. The fact that he meets a string of strange characters and gets entangled in increasingly bizarre incidents only bolsters the film's screwball logic and its frenetic energy.