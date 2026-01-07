Netflix Is Streaming Sophie Turner's Star-Studded 2022 True Crime Miniseries
In 2022, HBO Max aired the true-crime drama "The Staircase," fictionalizing the real, unsettling, and baffling story of Michael Peterson and the death of his wife, Kathleen. With Colin Firth as Michael and Toni Collette as the late Kathleen — who is found at the bottom of a titular staircase, leading to speculation that her husband pushed her — the series boasts an incredible cast, including Dane DeHaan, Michael Stuhlbarg, Patrick Schwarzenegger (playing a child in a real dysfunctional family before joining a fictional dysfunctional one on "The White Lotus"), Rosemarie DeWitt, Juliette Binoche, and Parker Posey. The cast also includes HBO stalwart Sophie Turner — and she plays Margaret, one of Michael's adopted daughters, who's shocked by the case that affects her family. Now, the series is streaming on Netflix.
As Turner told Harper's Bazaar in May of 2022, she loves this genre and was incredibly excited to participate in a bona fide true crime series. "I find myself completely drawn to it and utterly fascinated by it. I don't know why it's become such a thing, but I love it," the actress told the outlet, reportedly laughing. "I'm invested, I'm in it. Keep them coming!" Still, Turner was also aware of a unique challenge at this point in her career: playing a character based on a real person.
"That was a whole different kind of ball game for me. We were very, very, very lucky to be able to have our director in touch with quite a few members of people who were involved in the case, Margaret being one of them," Turner shared. Turner would go on to play another real person in 2024 when she led "Joan," a British miniseries about real jewel thief Joan Hannington ... but she was no stranger to HBO.
By the time she appeared on The Staircase, Sophie Turner was an HBO veteran
There's no question that, for a very long time, people will associate Sophie Turner with Sansa Stark and, by that measure, "Game of Thrones." Introduced in the show's very first episode along with several other members of the core cast, Turner plays eldest Stark daughter Sansa, who ... how can I put this? She sucks at first. In the show's early episodes, Sansa is a little on the whiny side and completely obsessed with the idea of marrying the demented Prince Joffrey Baratheon (Jack Gleeson), right up until he chops her dad Ned Stark's (Sean Bean) head off for the crime of correctly pointing out that Joffrey is the product of incest. (That's right: Joffrey's mom, Cersei Lannister, played by Lena Headey, didn't have any of her children with her royal husband King Robert Baratheon, played by Mark Addy; they were all the issue of her twin brother, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau's Jaime Lannister.)
Once that happens, Sansa doesn't really want to marry Joffrey anymore, but that's too bad — she's stuck with him until he finds a more "suitable" candidate in the form of Margaery Tyrell (Natalie Dormer), and by here I mean "suitable" because Joffrey ends up at war with the Starks and their allies after beheading Ned. Thankfully, Sansa escapes Joffrey by the show's fourth season — because he dies, as so many people on "Game of Thrones" are wont to do — and thanks to her quick instincts and inner strength, Sansa does live to see the end of the series. The show's ending might present some pretty big problems, but Sansa is at least named Queen in the North, so all's well that ends well.
Sophie Turner has been a part of some seriously fun projects
Since "Game of Thrones" and alongside "The Staircase," Sophie Turner has continued to work steadily, which is a relief for those of us who really enjoyed her turn on the aforementioned HBO drama (despite, again, that widely unpopular last season and series finale). If we're playing favorites, I'd say one of my favorite Turner performances to date is a glorified cameo (yes, really) in the Netflix original movie "Do Revenge," where she plays the odious and uptight Erica Norman, a member of a high-end country club who torments our two protagonists Drea Torres (Camila Mendes) and Eleanor Levestan (Maya Hawke). Frankly, the entire movie's highlight is one where, after Erica is forced to go to a rehabilitation facility after the two girls plant drugs on her to get her in trouble and kicked out of tennis camp, she blows up at Drea, screaming that she "doesn't do cocaine" in a delightfully unhinged performance that I still think about, all these years later.
Besides that and the aforementioned "Joan," Turner has shown up in projects like the horror film "Trust" and, of course, played Jean Grey in a few "X-Men" movies to boot. If you want to watch Turner in either "The Staircase" or "Game of Thrones," though, they're both on HBO Max, and "The Staircase" is heating up the charts on Netflix ... and aren't they both dark family dramas, in a way?