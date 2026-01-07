Netflix Is Streaming Sophie Turner's Star-Studded 2022 True Crime Miniseries

In 2022, HBO Max aired the true-crime drama "The Staircase," fictionalizing the real, unsettling, and baffling story of Michael Peterson and the death of his wife, Kathleen. With Colin Firth as Michael and Toni Collette as the late Kathleen — who is found at the bottom of a titular staircase, leading to speculation that her husband pushed her — the series boasts an incredible cast, including Dane DeHaan, Michael Stuhlbarg, Patrick Schwarzenegger (playing a child in a real dysfunctional family before joining a fictional dysfunctional one on "The White Lotus"), Rosemarie DeWitt, Juliette Binoche, and Parker Posey. The cast also includes HBO stalwart Sophie Turner — and she plays Margaret, one of Michael's adopted daughters, who's shocked by the case that affects her family. Now, the series is streaming on Netflix.

As Turner told Harper's Bazaar in May of 2022, she loves this genre and was incredibly excited to participate in a bona fide true crime series. "I find myself completely drawn to it and utterly fascinated by it. I don't know why it's become such a thing, but I love it," the actress told the outlet, reportedly laughing. "I'm invested, I'm in it. Keep them coming!" Still, Turner was also aware of a unique challenge at this point in her career: playing a character based on a real person.

"That was a whole different kind of ball game for me. We were very, very, very lucky to be able to have our director in touch with quite a few members of people who were involved in the case, Margaret being one of them," Turner shared. Turner would go on to play another real person in 2024 when she led "Joan," a British miniseries about real jewel thief Joan Hannington ... but she was no stranger to HBO.