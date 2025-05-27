Why Sophie Turner Wanted Sansa Stark To Die In Game Of Thrones

This article contains spoilers for "Game of Thrones."

It's hard to believe it's been six years since the controversial series finale of HBO's "Game of Thrones." The series, based on George R.R. Martin's "A Song of Ice and Fire" fantasy novels, was widely acclaimed during its initial run, with its slew of rich, dynamic, and unforgettable characters that brought the realm of Westeros to such vivid life, as well as the masterful way it staged some of the most epic fantasy sequences ever produced on either television or film. Although the infamous final season remains subject to much scrutiny from critics and fans alike, nothing will take away the moments of true peak long-form storytelling on display during the series' highlights.

The number of fatalities throughout the story elevated "Game of Thrones" to become one of the defining pop culture phenomena of the 2010s. Season 1 famously kills off Lord Eddard "Ned" Stark (Sean Bean), which shocked many viewers given that Ned is the de facto protagonist up until his execution in the first season's penultimate episode, "Baelor." Arguably, the most famous sequence of bloodshed in the series comes in the form of season 3's penultimate episode, "The Rains of Castamere," where the infamous "Red Wedding" occurs, killing off important characters including Robb Stark (Richard Madden), Talisa Stark (Oona Chaplin), and Catelyn Stark (Michelle Fairley). Martin is known for his rich character development in his stories, which makes certain characters' deaths truly sting.

While House Stark of Winterfell is notably subject to some of the biggest tragedies in the series, Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner), Arya Stark (Maisie Williams), Bran Stark (Isaac Hempstead Wright), and Jon Snow (Kit Harington) all survive through the series finale. While some may assume each of their respective actors/actresses was pleased to make it through the entire series alive, one of them really wanted to see their character die.

