Why Sophie Turner Wanted Sansa Stark To Die In Game Of Thrones
This article contains spoilers for "Game of Thrones."
It's hard to believe it's been six years since the controversial series finale of HBO's "Game of Thrones." The series, based on George R.R. Martin's "A Song of Ice and Fire" fantasy novels, was widely acclaimed during its initial run, with its slew of rich, dynamic, and unforgettable characters that brought the realm of Westeros to such vivid life, as well as the masterful way it staged some of the most epic fantasy sequences ever produced on either television or film. Although the infamous final season remains subject to much scrutiny from critics and fans alike, nothing will take away the moments of true peak long-form storytelling on display during the series' highlights.
The number of fatalities throughout the story elevated "Game of Thrones" to become one of the defining pop culture phenomena of the 2010s. Season 1 famously kills off Lord Eddard "Ned" Stark (Sean Bean), which shocked many viewers given that Ned is the de facto protagonist up until his execution in the first season's penultimate episode, "Baelor." Arguably, the most famous sequence of bloodshed in the series comes in the form of season 3's penultimate episode, "The Rains of Castamere," where the infamous "Red Wedding" occurs, killing off important characters including Robb Stark (Richard Madden), Talisa Stark (Oona Chaplin), and Catelyn Stark (Michelle Fairley). Martin is known for his rich character development in his stories, which makes certain characters' deaths truly sting.
While House Stark of Winterfell is notably subject to some of the biggest tragedies in the series, Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner), Arya Stark (Maisie Williams), Bran Stark (Isaac Hempstead Wright), and Jon Snow (Kit Harington) all survive through the series finale. While some may assume each of their respective actors/actresses was pleased to make it through the entire series alive, one of them really wanted to see their character die.
Sophie Turner wanted Sansa Stark to die an epic death
Few characters have endured as much trauma as Sansa. The eldest daughter of Lord Ned and Lady Catelyn, Sansa became beloved by viewers for her resilience through some of the darkest stories and experiences of the entire series. Sansa was subject to the worst abuses imaginable from her partners. Whether it be Joffrey Baratheon (Jack Gleeson) or Ramsay Bolton (Iwan Rheon), Sansa's abuse felt all too real for many viewers, which made the respective comeuppances for both Joffrey and Ramsay some of the most satisfying deaths in the entire series.
Although Sansa's arc ends with one of the few satisfying notes in the "Game of Thrones" series finale, Sophie Turner hoped she would be given a different ending. In particular, she wanted Sansa to experience an epic death of her own, given the precedent set in the series for definitive and memorable demises. Speaking to WSJ in 2016, before the premiere of season 6, she expressed hope in seeing Sansa's demise:
"If you're on 'Game of Thrones' and you don't have a cool death scene, then what's the point?"
During that period, "Game of Thrones" already had its "Red Wedding," Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage) had committed patricide against his father Tywin Lannister (Charles Dance), and King Joffrey Baratheon succumbed to poison during his wedding. Given that Turner's interview was held before season 6 aired, fans were only mere weeks away from witnessing some of the series' highest heights. The one-two punch of the final two episodes, "Battle of the Bastards" and "The Winds of Winter," is a beautiful showcase of revenge and narrative catharsis for House Stark, given that Sansa leaves Ramsay to her dogs and Arya gets the ultimate revenge, killing the sons of Walder Frey (David Bradley), baking them into a meat pie, and feeding it to that loathsome patriarch. After unmasking her servant's disguise, she reveals her true identity to the pathetic Lord Frey and slits his throat.
Sansa Stark had one of the only satisfying conclusions of the series
Every possible discussion and debate regarding the unsatisfying nature of the final season of "Game of Thrones" has been had. To relitigate the many underwhelming revelations, such as Bran the Broken becoming King of the Six Kingdoms, or the abrupt fall from grace for Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke), would be beating a dead horse. However, many critics and fans were pleased with where Sansa's arc takes her. By the end of the series, Sansa is crowned Queen in the North and declares the North's independence from Westeros.
By crowning Sansa as Queen in the North and giving her the authority to establish independence for her kingdom, the show gives her one of the few fulfilling character arcs that tells a complete story of her coming-of-age and her maturation as a young woman. Sansa remains committed to the legacy of House Stark, and she seeks to protect her people in the manner she deems safest for their prosperity.
"Game of Thrones" and its prequel, "House of the Dragon," are available to stream on HBO Max.