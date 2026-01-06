Kristen Stewart Would Direct A Twilight Remake Under One Condition
Any fan of Kristen Stewart knows that, even though the actor got her start in movies like "Panic Room" as a child performer, she really hit it big when she starred in the "Twilight" films as protagonist Bella Swan. So, what does Stewart think of the "Twilight" movies now — and more importantly, how does she feel about a potential reboot?
Even though somewhat literally everything is being rebooted these days (including other fantasy franchises like "Harry Potter," which is now being re-adapted as an HBO series), there's not, as of this writing, any conclusive information about a "Twilight" reboot yet. Still, speaking to Entertainment Tonight about her first feature film as a director, "The Chronology of Water," Stewart discussed the "Twilight" saga, and said something incredibly interesting.
"I love what all of the directors did with the movies," Stewart told the outlet when it asked if she'd circle back to any of her projects, but as a director this time. (As a reminder, Catherine Hardwicke directed the first film, Chris Weitz directed "New Moon," David Slade took on "Eclipse," and Bill Condon helmed both parts of the finale, "Breaking Dawn.") "But they were so themselves and weird and kind of like squirrelly and just so present in that time when they didn't really know what they were yet, before they blew up," she continued.
That's when she presented a major condition. "Imagine if we had a huge budget and a bunch of love and support," Stewart added, quite reasonably. "I would love to readapt — yeah, sure, I'll do the remake. I'm doing it. I'm committed." For anyone who holds a special place in their heart for the "Twilight" movies, this sounds pretty great. Hey, you heard her, Hollywood! Greenlight the dang thing!
Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson both earned worldwide fame thanks to the Twilight Saga
Like Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson wasn't a complete unknown when he joined the first film in the saga, "Twilight," as Edward Cullen, a centuries-old vampire who makes it a habit to hang around a high school for some reason. (If I was an undead creature who never needed to sleep, I'd probably find a better way to spend my time, even if I looked like an eternal teenager, but to each their own, I guess!) Edward, as we all know, captivates Stewart's new Forks High School student Bella Swan shortly after she enrolls, having recently moved to Washington from Arizona. Edward, for his part, is trying to hide the fact that he's a teenage vampire, but eventually, he has to tell an undaunted Bella the truth.
The "Twilight" films (all five of them) are eminently silly, but they're also a ton of fun and bolstered by the mere presence of both Pattinson and Stewart, who give 110% to their roles in this swooning young adult vampire drama. In the second movie, "New Moon," Edward tries to end his relationship with Bella after she gets hurt and spills blood at his family's house, causing an issue with his adopted vampire brother Jasper Hale (Jackson Rathbone), but that doesn't stick, largely because Bella chases him halfway across the world to Italy when he tries to die in front of an ancient vampire council. Then, in "Eclipse," the two officially kick off their love triangle with local werewolf Jacob Black (Taylor Lautner), become engaged, and, across the two parts of "Breaking Dawn," get married and have a baby (which is ... complicated). Since then, both Pattinson and Stewart have become truly great actors, with Stewart also becoming a director.
After the Twilight Saga, Kristen Stewart became one of her generation's boldest actors — and now she's a director
As it happens, both Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart are phenomenal and versatile performers who have appeared in a ton of genuinely great projects since they starred in "Twilight," but I'm going to put Pattinson aside for the moment and give my full attention to Stewart. People really loved dunking on her "wooden" performance in "Twilight," but in my humble opinion, the role of Bella wasn't exactly blessed with excellent dialogue or much emotional variety. Thankfully, Stewart got the opportunity to prove herself pretty quickly. Just two years after "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn — Part 2" hit theaters in 2012, she appeared in "Clouds of Sils Maria," directed by French auteur Olivier Assayas. Then, in 2015, Stewart became the first American actress to win a César, the French version of an Academy Award (with Adrien Brody being the first actor to do so).
Since then, Stewart has earned an Oscar nomination — for Pablo Lorrain's "Spencer," where she ably steps into the role of Princess Diana, specifically during a horrible Christmastime in 1991 — and is embracing queer cinema in projects like "Happiest Season" and "Love Lies Bleeding." Now, she's a director to boot thanks to 2025's "The Chronology of Water," which stars Imogen Poots and Thora Birch and focuses on a young woman who rediscovers her love of love through writing and swimming. Stewart is a genuinely thrilling and fascinating actor and director, and if she wants to direct a reboot of the "Twilight" movies, she should. For now, the original films are streaming on HBO Max.