Kristen Stewart Would Direct A Twilight Remake Under One Condition

Any fan of Kristen Stewart knows that, even though the actor got her start in movies like "Panic Room" as a child performer, she really hit it big when she starred in the "Twilight" films as protagonist Bella Swan. So, what does Stewart think of the "Twilight" movies now — and more importantly, how does she feel about a potential reboot?

Even though somewhat literally everything is being rebooted these days (including other fantasy franchises like "Harry Potter," which is now being re-adapted as an HBO series), there's not, as of this writing, any conclusive information about a "Twilight" reboot yet. Still, speaking to Entertainment Tonight about her first feature film as a director, "The Chronology of Water," Stewart discussed the "Twilight" saga, and said something incredibly interesting.

"I love what all of the directors did with the movies," Stewart told the outlet when it asked if she'd circle back to any of her projects, but as a director this time. (As a reminder, Catherine Hardwicke directed the first film, Chris Weitz directed "New Moon," David Slade took on "Eclipse," and Bill Condon helmed both parts of the finale, "Breaking Dawn.") "But they were so themselves and weird and kind of like squirrelly and just so present in that time when they didn't really know what they were yet, before they blew up," she continued.

That's when she presented a major condition. "Imagine if we had a huge budget and a bunch of love and support," Stewart added, quite reasonably. "I would love to readapt — yeah, sure, I'll do the remake. I'm doing it. I'm committed." For anyone who holds a special place in their heart for the "Twilight" movies, this sounds pretty great. Hey, you heard her, Hollywood! Greenlight the dang thing!