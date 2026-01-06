Kevin O'Leary Has One Big Problem With Marty Supreme's Ending

This article gets into some spoilers for "Marty Supreme."

In Josh Safdie's new film "Marty Supreme," the irascible hustler and serial-bad-decision-maker Marty Mauser (Timothée Chalamet) aims to travel abroad to represent the United States in a series of high-profile table tennis tournaments. Throughout the film, Marty falls into and out of the good graces of a potential benefactor, a man named Milton Rockwell ("Shark Tank" co-host Kevin "Mr. Wonderful" O'Leary), the very, very wealthy husband of an American movie star named Kay Stone (Gwyneth Paltrow).

Early in the film, Milton offers Marty a sweetheart deal to play an exhibition match in Japan against a player he had previously lost to ... and lose again for theatrical reasons. Marty's enormous ego can't stand the thought of losing an exhibition match, and he refuses. By the end of the film's prolonged running time, however, Marty has made so many terrible decisions and lost so much of his hustled money that he decides to return to Rockwell and grovel/accept. Milton takes every opportunity to humiliate Marty, which may please the audience; Marty is a cad who hurts people and gets people killed via his incessant hustling.

In fact, Marty was such a scoundrel that O'Leary disliked the ending of "Marty Supreme." We'll get into spoilery details below, but O'Leary felt that Marty got off the hook at the end of the movie, when he should have faced harsher consequences for his sins. O'Leary said as much in a recent interview with Variety. One of Marty's many sins was ignoring and mistreating his girlfriend Rachel (Odessa A'Zion), whom he impregnated. The fact that he gets to have a teary reunion with her at the end rubbed O'Leary the wrong way.