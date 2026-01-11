Clint Eastwood Once Raved About An Oscar-Winning John Ford Classic

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Given that he launched his career as Rowdy Yates on the CBS Western "Rawhide," and became a full-fledged movie star as the lead of Spaghetti Western maestro Sergio Leone's "Dollars Trilogy," it's fair to say Clint Eastwood is an authority on the oater genre. He was an active participant in the Western's transition from its traditional era to a more cynical, revisionist phase, and he won Academy Awards for Best Picture and Best Actor with his gunslinger masterpiece "Unforgiven." So when Eastwood opines on the genre, you'd best listen up.

Eastwood is not a particularly modest man, so it's not a surprise to learn that he considers two of his own movies, "The Outlaw Josey Wales" and "Unforgiven," to be exemplary Westerns. He's also a huge fan of Howard Hawks' classic "Red River" and Sergio Corbucci's relentlessly downbeat "The Great Silence."

Obviously, Eastwood thought quite highly of John Ford, who essentially established the conventions of the Hollywood Western with 1939's "Stagecoach." He's quite fond of "My Darling Clementine," which features superb performances from Henry Fonda (as Wyatt Earp) and Victor Mature (as Doc Holliday). But he's also enthusiastic about a non-traditional Western from Ford, one that earned the filmmaker his second of four Academy Awards for Best Director. You can take issue with my categorization of "The Grapes of Wrath" as a Western, but it is about people embarking on an arduous journey to find a better life in the expanding American West. Eastwood adores this movie and holds it up as a perfect example of how to make a movie.