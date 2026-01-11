A Classic '60s Sci-Fi Show Is Perfect For Fans Of Apple TV's Pluribus

Vince Gilligan's new sci-fi series "Pluribus" has a fun premise: a strange radio signal from space contains the recipe for a mysterious virus that, after being mishandled by the Earth scientists who received it, spreads across the globe and alters everyone's brainwave patterns. Suddenly, almost every single citizen of Earth shares a group consciousness, with everyone now bearing the memories and experiences of everyone else. This launches an era of peace on Earth, and everyone seems to have happily renounced their individuality in exchange for placid pacifism.

Only a small handful of people are immune to the virus, including the show's main character, Carol (Rhea Seehorn), who struggles to retain her independence in a world of blank-faced helpers. An additional wrinkle: when she gets too angry, it overwhelms the brains of the people around her and kills them. Carol, a cantankerous, alcoholic misanthrope, has to keep her temper in check or face being a mass murderer. It's a battle, essentially, against happiness. That premise is clearly alluring to many, as "Pluribus" has quickly become the most-watched show in Apple TV's history, surpassing even "Ted Lasso" and "Severance."

If the idea of a singular cantankerous holdout in a village full of suspiciously placid weirdos appeals to you, might I recommend the 1967 British miniseries "The Prisoner?" Starring Patrick McGoohan, "The Prisoner" is a spy series that stumbles through the looking glass into a surreal, isolated world of wild color, strawberry ice cream, and psychological torture. Some fans have figured that "The Prisoner" is a spinoff of the spy series "Danger Man," which also starred McGoohan, but it's more like the nightmare you have after binge-watching "Danger Man," as well as repeat viewings of "Yellow Submarine."