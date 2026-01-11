The Orville's Scott Grimes Starred In A Forgotten '80s Sci-Fi Horror Movie That Deserves More Love

Actor Scott Grimes' first film credit was for a 1984 TV movie called "It Came Upon a Midnight Clear," a Christmas flick that starred Mickey Rooney. Grimes was only 12 or 13 at the time, and his role was substantial; he played the Rooney character's young grandson that his grandfather returned from the dead to spend time with. That same year, he was in a feature film called "The Night They Saved Christmas," so it seemed that the young Grimes was already on a Christmas kick. He was the go-to holiday movie kid. Grimes has been working steadily on TV and in movies ever since, appearing in dozens of TV shows, including in animated shows, on long-running soaps, and on 70 episodes of "Party of Five." He appeared in 112 episodes of "ER," and, more recently, plays Lieutenant Gordon Malloy on the sci-fi comedy series "The Orville."

Back in 1986, though, Grimes starred in what is one of the finest films of his career, and I include his cameo in "Oppenheimer" in that statement. At age 14 or 15, Grimes played the young Brad in Stephen Herek's "Critters," a creature feature about foot-tall furry eating machines from outer space. "Critters" was one of the many "small monster" movies to have been released in the wake of "Gremlins" in 1984, but it's no knockoff; Herek maintains that he was reading the script to "Critters" long before "Gremlins" ever hit theaters. On the back of the "Critters" VHS edition, it was even stated that "Critters" had to be re-written after "Gremlins" came out to avoid some similar scenes.

"Critters" is wild and nasty and fun. It was clearly made on a budget, but that only added to its violent charm.