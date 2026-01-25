Colin Farrell Misunderstood The Batman's Penguin Until He Saw The DC Villain's Design

2022's "The Batman" gave us an emo Caped Crusader in a Gotham that seemed designed to echo the look of David Fincher's "Seven." But the movie wasn't all broody Bruce and gloomy industrial decay. It also featured Colin Farrell's Oswald Cobb, aka Penguin, who amid the grim environs of the movie was about as close to comic relief as we got. Farrell's parodic wiseguy accent and his charming yet sort of pathetic manner made him a fan-favorite, and the actor himself clearly had a ball portraying the infamous Batman rogue. But it took some time for him to fully "get" the character, who he initially saw as "a bit silly" and "a bit of a putz." Thankfully, once he saw the character design, he came around.

Prior to Farrell's portrayal of Oz Cobb, the Penguin had been portrayed by Danny DeVito in Tim Burton's 1992 expressionist nightmare "Batman Returns" and by Burgess Meredith in the decidedly un-nightmarish "Batman" TV series of the 1960s. It was these performances that Farrell had in mind when he was first asked to appear in Matt Reeves' "The Batman."

In an interview with Variety, Farrell talked about his two predecessors, who he recalled watching as a child, and said he was "so excited" to put his spin on the character. However, when he read the screenplay, he was taken aback. "The script came, I read it, and I was like, eh? I've only got five scenes. I got so greedy. I didn't really get it, either. That was the shortsighted part." But it wasn't just his screen time that Farrell was concerned about, as he initially found Oz to be a bit of a joke.