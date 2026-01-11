Donald Sutherland's '80s Agatha Christie Adaptation Is Impossible To Stream

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Whodunnit films are all the rage again thanks to Rian Johnson's "Knives Out" movies and Kenneth Branagh's Agatha Christie adaptations, with the latter in particular spurring on new interest in the 66 mystery novels and 14 short story collections written by the creator of sleuths Hercule Poirot and Miss Marple. For new fans of Christie, there's no shortage of movies based on her work, and most of them are star-studded affairs that keep you riveted throughout.

Given Christie's popularity at the moment, you'd figure that every single film adaptation, aside from a few early talkies that are considered lost media, would be available to stream somewhere online. Even Peter Collinson's 1974 "And Then There Were None" starring Richard Attenborough and Oliver Reed, which has been hard to track down over the years, is currently available at Kanopy. And yet, there's one high-profile Christie movie that's completely out of the streaming rotation right now.

Cannon Films honchos Menahem Golan and Yoram Globus likely had high hopes for Desmond Davis' "Ordeal by Innocence" over 40 years ago when they brought together the starry likes of Donald Sutherland, Faye Dunaway, Christopher Plummer, Ian McShane, and Sarah Miles to headline the 1984 feature. Though the novel isn't one of Christie's best known works (partially because it doesn't feature Poirot or Marple), many hardcore fans of the author consider it an underrated gem (while Christie sometimes cited it as her personal favorite). Unfortunately, the film had to travel a rocky path on the way to its release, which might be why it's kinda disappeared.