Eric Stoltz Terrorized Universal Studios Tourists While Filming Back To The Future

For any fan of "Back to the Future," the fact that Eric Stoltz was the original actor cast to portray Marty McFly in the 1985 classic before being replaced by Michael J. Fox deep into filming is well-known. In most cases, it's used as an example of how filmmaking is an almost alchemical process, especially when it comes to casting actors. The footage of Stoltz in the role (whatever might be left of it, that is) has also become a bit of a white whale for fans curious as to what the actor's performance was like and just how different it might've made the finished film. That leads to the most compelling element about the situation, which is how it surrounds "Back to the Future," a movie all about how mercurial the spacetime continuum is, with several "what if?" questions. Never mind the fact that the film's two sequels probably wouldn't have happened if Stoltz had remained in the part, but how would a world with a Stoltz-led "Back to the Future" have looked?

Most of us will never know the answer to that question, but there are a few who do. In addition to director Robert Zemeckis, other members of the cast and crew, and Stoltz himself, there are one group of regular folks out there who had a very up close and personal experience with Stoltz-as-Marty McFly once upon a time. According to an interview from 2014 with "Weird Science" star Ilan Mitchell-Smith, he and Stoltz were both on the Universal lot shooting their respective movies in 1984, when one day Stoltz procured a golf cart and playfully terrorized a group of tourists on the Universal Studios tram tour. Little did those tourists realize that they were getting a little glimpse into an alternate 1985.