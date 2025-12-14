Cameron Crowe's Fast Times At Ridgemont High Follow Up Was This Forgotten, Star-Packed Comedy

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Universal Pictures had no faith in "Fast Times at Ridgemont High" when they held their nose and dumped it into theaters at the end of the 1982 summer movie season. The studio that had made a killing with the equally ribald "National Lampoon's Animal House" five years earlier was embarrassed by the raunchiness of Amy Heckerling and Cameron Crowe's depiction of high school life in the Reagan era — in part because it was much more grounded, but also, I think, because it presented audiences with three-dimensional female characters. For many male executives, girls existed only to be objectified in young-skewing sex comedies. They couldn't stomach an abortion subplot in a film they considered a low-aiming programmer.

"Fast Times at Ridgemont High" was a surprise box office hit and became a Gen X phenomenon when it hit the home entertainment revenue window. Within a year of its release, its target audience could quote damn near the whole movie. And while there were breakout performances aplenty (Jennifer Jason Leigh, Phoebe Cates, Judge Reinhold), Sean Penn's zonked-out surfer dude Jeff Spicoli was quickly considered a stoner icon on par with Cheech & Chong.

Suddenly, Universal's aversion to teen comedies with nuanced characters (including young women who are so over their idiot boyfriends' BS) vanished. They wanted Crowe to catch hormone-addled lightning in a bottle again, which led them to greenlight "The Wild Life." This "spiritual sequel" to "Fast Times at Ridgemont High" would document the growing pains of aimless Los Angeles teenagers who've no idea what to do with their lives post-graduation. Though Crowe and director Art Linson secured the services of another talented Penn family member, the film didn't quite work.