Why Universal Execs Were Convinced Fast Times At Ridgemont High Was Going To Bomb

According to Crowe, "The thinking was that if you have something that adults would appreciate, too, then you have a double bite at the apple." Heckerling and Crowe ignored Universal's pleas to broaden the film's demographic appeal, which led to the studio essentially giving up on the movie. Per Crowe, "They said, 'Let's go to the funeral' on the way to the last preview."

The genius of "Fast Times at Ridgemont High" is that there are no parents in the movie. The adults are teachers or bosses. This is how high school works for a lot of kids. Your parents are a part of your life, but you're actively trying to shut them out because your hormones are raging and you don't want them to know about your nascent sex life. This hits particularly hard via the film's portrayal of Stacy Hamilton (a god-level performance from Jennifer Jason Leigh), a 15-year-old girl who, as she suddenly blossoms, is getting all of her guidance from her sexually advanced 18-year-old best friend Linda Barrett (Phoebe Cates).

Stacy loses her virginity to a noticeably older man early in the film, a scene that Crowe said was one of Universal's biggest objections. "The lack of a romantic vision of first-time sex," said the screenwriter. "It was a lot more real, and it was a little bit hard to watch. She is in a [baseball park] dugout, and what is she looking at while she's losing her virginity? Somebody's graffiti that says 'Surf Nazis must die.' That was on the level of emotional candor that I don't think people were ready for, until young people saw it and said, 'I get that.'"