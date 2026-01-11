The Game Of Thrones Star Who Almost Played Jon Snow Before Kit Harington

It's no secret, at this point, that "Game of Thrones" went through some major casting changes after it filmed its original doomed, unaired pilot; Tamsin Merchant was replaced by Emilia Clarke as the dragon princess Daenerys Targaryen, and Michelle Fairley took over as Catelyn Stark after Jennifer Ehle left the project, just to name a few examples. Still, I bet you didn't know that Iwan Rheon, who ended up playing Ramsay Bolton on the award-winning HBO series, auditioned for two other roles ... and nearly snagged the starring part of Jon Snow, which ultimately went to Kit Harington.

As Rheon told Interview Magazine back in April of 2016, he did what he described as a "general audition" but also specified that he read for Viserys Targaryen, the role of Daenerys' brother — which eventually went to Harry Lloyd. The show's creatives then asked him to read for the role of Jon Snow, the assumed bastard of House Stark. "At the time I didn't know much about it," Rheon recalled. "So, I auditioned for Jon Snow, but so did a lot of other people probably."

After saying that he thinks it was between him and Harington (and, because Jon was "dead" at the time, laughing about how he'd be dead anyway), Rheon continued. "I think they made the right choice; it would've been a very different Jon Snow if I'd played him. I don't think there's much point in dwelling on these kind of things," he mused. "You're inevitably going to know other actors going up for parts, and you have to be open about it. The majority of the time it's a specific thing they're looking for, which could easily come down to how you look, and there's not an awful lot you can do about that."