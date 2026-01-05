Stranger Things Season 5 Dethroned In Netflix's Top 10 List By New Harlan Coben Series
It's not surprising that the "Stranger Things" series finale instantly shot to #1 in Netflix's Top 10 right after its debut on December 31, 2025. The show's final episode marked the end of a saga that was 10 years in the making, although the two-hour-long resolution left much to be desired. Even so, the excitement surrounding this concluding chapter has been overwhelming, with the finale even becoming a massive (though untraditional) hit in theaters. Meanwhile, "Stranger Things" as a whole has been at the center of rigorous discourse since it came to an end, with much of the discussion focusing on the questionable creative choices made in season 5 (not least of all the many story threads it left dangling).
But while "Stranger Things" still remains comfortably positioned in Netflix's Top 10 TV shows stateside for the moment, it's now been dethroned by an unexpected new title (via FlixPatrol). The series in question? "Run Away," another Harlan Coben literary adaptation in the vein as Netflix's mostly-enjoyable "Fool Me Once" and Prime Video's deeply-flawed "Lazarus." Coben adaptations have proven exceptionally popular of late regardless of their quality, however, and that remains the case with "Run Away," a convoluted mystery involving the disappearance of a young woman named Paige (Ellie de Lange). The British miniseries' official logline reads as follows:
"Simon had the perfect life: loving wife and kids, great job, beautiful home. But then his eldest daughter Paige ran away and everything fell apart. So now when he finds her, vulnerable and strung out on drugs in a city park, he finally has the chance to bring his little girl home."
This might sound like a straightforward missing-persons story, but things soon take an implausible turn, as they typically do in Coben's mysteries. That said, is "Run Away" worth your time?
Harlan Coben's Run Away is a ridiculous but fun adventure
As indicated by the show's synopsis, Simon (James Nesbitt) undergoes an existential crisis after his daughter, Paige, runs away in "Run Away." Upon finally tracking her down, he attempts to reunite with Paige, but her personal struggles make it difficult for her to return home immediately. Then, when someone close to Paige is inexplicably murdered, Simon becomes the prime suspect, kickstarting the show's twisty murder-mystery storyline. There are a ton of red herrings thrown at us in true Harlan Coben fashion, and the climactic reveal is painfully drawn out over eight episodes for no reason. This should also sound familiar if you've previously seen "Lazarus," a melodramatic and outlandish romp that's partly saved by Sam Claflin's measured lead performance.
The critical response to "Run Away" has been mostly favorable, as evidenced by the miniseries' 76% on Rotten Tomatoes based on 17 reviews (at the time of this writing). While the show isn't nuanced or consistently thrilling, it still channels Coben's evocative writing style well enough to retain the appeal of his page-turning source material. As much as Coben's mysteries are known for their ludicrous twists, they still find ways of sincerely exploring humanity through the confines of the mystery/thriller genre. Similarly, Coben characters tend to be painfully flawed, as even those with good intentions often crumble under the pressure of their own expectations and end up making unforgivable mistakes.
Basically, the key to enjoying a Harlan Coben adaptation is a complete suspension of disbelief. "Run Away" also operates on this logic (or lack thereof), so the best way to savor this story is to enjoy the ride without raising too many questions. Alternatively, you could simply rewatch "Stranger Things," in case you're feeling nostalgic.