The Hunger Games Mistake That Made Elizabeth Banks Angry With Jennifer Lawrence

If you're at all familiar with Oscar winner Jennifer Lawrence's public persona, you probably won't be surprised to learn that she told her fellow Academy Award winner and "Don't Look Up" co-star, Leonardo DiCaprio, about a weird and embarrassing experience she had on the set of the "Hunger Games" movies. Specifically, Lawrence, who rarely (if ever) minces her words, told DiCaprio that she took a sleeping pill first thing in the morning by mistake while she was working on the second film in the four-part series, "The Hunger Games: Catching Fire," and her colleague Elizabeth Banks wasn't particularly happy about the entire situation.

Speaking during Variety's Actors on Actors series in December 2025, Lawrence and DiCaprio bonded over trying to get enough sleep before long shoots, something they both apparently struggle with. As Lawrence noted to DiCaprio, "You and I are both obsessive about sleep when we're working, like counting the hours. When I did 'Red Sparrow,' I took an Adderall instead of a sleeping pill, and then I didn't sleep all night." Unfortunately, she did the exact opposite while filming "Catching Fire" (in which Lawrence plays protagonist and Hunger Games tribute Katniss Everdeen):

"I also once took an Ambien in the morning, thinking it was something else. It was a dance scene with Philip Seymour Hoffman on the second 'Hunger Games' movie. I was hallucinating. Elizabeth Banks got really annoyed with me."

Banks, as you might recall, plays Katniss' stylist Effie Trinket. "But, I kept asking [director Francis Lawrence], 'And wait, what does this mean? Wait, and what does this mean? What does that mean?'" Lawrence recalled, noting that Banks got really irritated. "She just threw her sides and was like, 'Fine, let's just keep talking about it.'" Still, as Lawrence noted, Banks probably didn't know about the Ambien.