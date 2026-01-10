Sigourney Weaver Didn't Intend To Make An Aliens Reference In Avatar: Fire And Ash

In James Cameron's "Avatar: Fire and Ash," the filmmakers used complex and miraculous motion-capture technology to transform the 76-year-old Sigourney Weaver into a photorealistic teenage alien named Kiri. It's a credit to both the film's VFX technicians and to Weaver's performance that Kiri is a 100% convincing creation, and Weaver's many fans will be able to recognize her immediately underneath the Na'vi animation. Weaver and Cameron clearly work well together, as "Fire and Ash" is their fourth collaboration after 1986's "Aliens," and the previous two "Avatar" movies in 2009 and 2022.

Indeed, there is a moment near the end of "Fire and Ash" wherein the filmmakers decided to — intentionally or not — throw in a cute "Aliens" reference. During the fiery, prolonged action climax, Kiri has to rescue her adopted mother Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña) from the clutches of the wicked Na'vi tribe leader Varang (Oona Chaplin). Kiri was born from a part-human Na'vi clone body, and she doesn't seem to have a father, but Neytiri has taken her in as her own daughter, leaving the characters quite close. As Varang threatens to slash Neytiri with a blade, Kiri, gathering her resolve, screams, "Leave my mother alone, b*tch!" This line will most certainly remind "Aliens" fans of Weaver's line "Get away from her, you b*tch," spoken to that film's own evil alien queen. /Film wrote about that moment, although we felt it was a little contrived.

As it so happens, however, Weaver wasn't even thinking of "Aliens" when filming that scene. She was too deep in character as Kiri to think about other lines she may have spoken in her career. She talked about playing Kiri in a recent interview with the Hollywood Reporter, and addressed that moment.