Avatar: Fire And Ash Revives One Of Hollywood's Most Familiar Sci-Fi Tropes

The way of water has no beginning and no end — just like spoilers. This article discusses major plot details from "Avatar: Fire & Ash."

"Avatar: Fire and Ash" is spectacular. It looks like a billion bucks, all as James Cameron continues his epic saga. This movie is constantly in conversation with "The Way of Water," expanding on its themes and plots, with Cameron and his writing team making "Fire and Ash" the most plot and theme heavy of the three films — exploring themes of religion, culture, the failure of pacifism, and much more.

After all, we finally meet Eywa, the Great Mother and anime-looking deity of the Na'vi. And there's the game-changing reveal that Spider is now the first human who can not only breathe the Pandoran air, but even perform tsaheylu and commune with Eywa with his shiny new kuru.

Of course, it's not just dense plotting and themes, as this is still a James Cameron spectacle. With that label comes an expectation of seeing some cool stuff, which Cameron more than delivers. There's the opening act with the windtraders and their incredible flying pirate ships, a concept way too interesting and visually inventive to be discarded after just 30 minutes or so.

But none of that matters, because the real star of the film, the weirdest and most stunning concept introduced in "Avatar: Fire and Ash," comes in very early, but doesn't pay off until the third act. It's a concept that revives a very familiar sci-fi blockbuster trope from the 2010s — the sky beam. That's right! James Cameron does a sky beam, and it puts all other sky beams to shame.