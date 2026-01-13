Kevin Bacon And Josh Brolin's Cult Sci-Fi Horror Movie Is A Netflix Hidden Gem

Paul Verhoeven's ability to use science fiction to hone in on timely issues is remarkable. Verhoeven's directorial run from "Robocop" to "Starship Troopers" is insanely impressive, considering how clear (and cogent) his vision is for the genre. Even his erotic dramas, "Basic Instinct" and "Showgirls," have earned some form of cultural significance, and his provocative "Benedetta" was a tonally complex return to form.

Let's keep this stellar track record in mind when we evaluate the outright negative critical reception of "Hollow Man," Verhoeven's 2000 sci-fi horror about a man turned invisible, which is currently streaming on Netflix. Although lauded for its convincing use of visual and special effects, the film's uneven handling of uncomfortable themes contributed to its less-than-ideal public perception at the time. "Hollow Man" simply did not feel like a Paul Verhoeven film, which is a sentiment that the director came to share later, despite its overwhelming success at the box office.

As thematically aggressive as the film feels, "Hollow Man" perfectly underlines the gross power play inherent in a patriarchal society, especially when a man veers into abject cruelty without repercussions. Or so he thinks, as antagonist Sebastian Caine (Kevin Bacon) gets what he deserves in the end, with his arc unfolding like an intense morality drama about sexual violence and voyeurism. There's a pulpiness to this premise, as Verhoeven rarely indulges in subtlety. But beneath such brazen swings lies a thematic complexity to Caine, painting a portrait of a gifted scientist drunk on hubris, even before he undergoes the procedure to render himself invisible. After being unable to reverse his condition, Caine surrenders himself to his worst instincts, which seem to have been trapped beneath the surface all along.