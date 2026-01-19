A '70s Disaster Movie Was So Epic That Two Rival Studios Teamed Up To Make It

Hollywood studios have a peculiar knack for greenlighting similarly themed movies at the same time. In 1989, there were four U.S.-produced fantasy or horror movies set underwater ("DeepStar Six," "Leviathan," "The Abyss," and "Lords of the Deep"). In 1997, we were gifted two volcano flicks ("Dante's Peak" and "Volcano"), and the following year, we got two films in which the Earth faces an extinction-level event from a big ol' space rock ("Deep Impact" and "Armageddon").

In 1974, Warner Bros. and 20th Century Fox nearly put two disaster movies set in a burning high-rise into production. When WB acquired the rights to Richard Martin Stern's novel "The Tower," producer Irwin Allen, the industry's so-called "Master of Disaster," convinced his home studio, 20th Century Fox, to buy Thomas N. Scortia and Frank M. Robinson's incredibly similar "The Glass Inferno." Both movies were expected to have sizable budgets, which heightened the studios' fears that they could cancel each other out at the box office. Cognizant of these concerns, Allen proposed that he adapt both novels as "The Towering Inferno," which would be a WB-Fox co-production. Costs would be split equally, with Fox distributing the movie domestically, while WB would handle the international release and television rights.

This paved the way for Allen to make a mega-movie budgeted at a then-extravagant $14 million. With that kind of money, he could chase some of the biggest stars in Hollywood and thrill audiences with lavish visual spectacle. While the production went smoothly on the technical end, director John Guillermin had to deal with some diva behavior from his two stars.