1960's The Magnificent Seven Faced A Tight Deadline That Could Have Killed The Movie

There wasn't a more capable director of massive, widescreen Westerns working in Hollywood during the 1950s and '60s than John Sturges. Whether classical ("Gunfight at the O.K. Corral") or somewhat unconventional ("Bad Day at Black Rock"), Sturges could frame a mountainous expanse or stage a gunfight with the best of them (namely John Ford, Howard Hawks, and Anthony Mann). He thrived when working with big casts and specialized in discovering stirring nuances in characters that would've been walking cliches in more typical genre flicks.

Sturges was also efficient, which came in handy when managing expensive studio productions populated with big egos. His biggest challenge in this department might've been "The Magnificent Seven," the 1960 remake of Akira Kurosawa's masterpiece "Seven Samurai." Yul Brynner, then a hugely popular movie star (largely on the strength of his Academy Award-winning performance in "The King and I" and his portrayal of Ramses in Cecil B. DeMille's "The Ten Commandments"), controlled the rights to the film and teamed with producer Walter Mirisch to bring it to epic life. Though the film would be an ensemble piece, he was first on the call sheet and wasn't shy about flaunting his status.

This didn't sit down well with Steve McQueen, the cocky, up-and-coming star of television's "Wanted Dead or Alive." McQueen viewed "The Magnificent Seven" as an express ticket out of the small-screen medium (TV was still considered second class compared to movies), so he was hot to make his big-screen mark and expand his supporting character to a co-lead. Sturges could manage big egos, but this project came freighted with a major complication: the Screen Actors Guild was preparing to go on strike in the spring. How did he handle the pressure?