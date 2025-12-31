A Beloved Prison Drama Series Is Leaving Netflix Very Soon

If you have no idea what "Prison Break" is about, there will be no spoilers here. This is a show that you should watch with as little information as possible, considering how ludicrously far it is willing to push its narrative. Suffice to say that the series focuses on two brothers played by Dominic Purcell and Wentworth Miller. They're surrounded by an ensemble cast featuring some of Hollywood's finest character actors — think Peter Stormare, William Fichtner, and the like — and a prison escape indeed factors into the plot. Apart from that, well ... do your best to suspend your disbelief, because the ride's about to get bumpy.

"Prison Break" thrived on Netflix's top charts when it entered the streamer's selection in September 2024. It's no wonder, either, because the show really is an extremely fun watch — even Stephen King was obsessed with the crime thriller at one point. Apart from the entertainment factor, there's also the matter of preparing for the future. A "Prison Break" reboot has been in the works for some time now, so if you've been meaning to get back up to speed with the story so far, there's still time.

Once again, "Prison Break" is streaming on Netflix until January 29, 2026.