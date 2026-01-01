James Cameron Accidentally Sought Writing Advice From Himself For Avatar: The Way Of Water

James Cameron does not lack for inspiration or ingenuity. He's a brilliant man who dreams big and gets off on problem solving in just about every area of film production (as evidenced in the Disney+ documentary "Fire and Water: The Making of the Avatar Films"). And he is unrelenting in his drive to get precisely what he wants, no matter how much it costs.

When we think about Cameron facing down challenges, we conjure up the staggering sight of him erecting a massive water tank on a soundstage in which he can shoot motion-capture actors actually swimming. What we rarely do is consider his writing process, which is weird because that's the one aspect of creation that's most relatable for all of us. It all begins on the page. No screenplay, no movie.

Cameron, being a human being (we think), is as prone to writer's block as the rest of us. Indeed, he faced an interesting conundrum while banging out the script for "Avatar: The Way of Water." The film takes place 16 years after the events of the first movie. There was also a 13-year gap between the initial movie and its sequel. So Cameron had to find a way to bring viewers up to speed on all the doings on Pandora, which included introducing the children of Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri te Tskaha Mo'at'ite (Zoe Saldaña). In other words, he had to drop a ton of exposition before he could dive into the sequel's narrative. This was a tall order, but fortunately Cameron had a storytelling expert in his corner: himself.