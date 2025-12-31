Avengers: How To Start The New Year With The Thanos Or Iron Man Snaps
Before the Marvel Cinematic Universe's current downfall, the mega-franchise ruled the superhero film game with the Infinity Saga. The slow introduction of the Avengers and the build-up to the threat of Thanos (Josh Brolin) across numerous MCU movies culminated in the dual impact of "Avengers: Infinity War" in 2018 and "Avengers: Endgame" in 2019, each of which feature massive "snap" sequences that change the tide of the entire film. Both Thanos' "Infinity War" snap and Iron Man's (Robert Downey Jr.) "Endgame" one are major pop culture moments — and what better way to welcome the year 2026 than one of them?
If your sense of humor leans toward the more somber side, you can set up "Avengers: Infinity War" the exact same way by starting the movie at 9:42:52 p.m. stat tonight. It'll take some timing, granted — but if you feel like starting the year with Thanos victorious, that's the way to do it. On the other hand, if you're feeling particularly festive and wish to go with Tony Stark's heroic sacrifice (which ends Thanos' threat for good), all you need to do is start watching "Avengers: Endgame" at 9:29:30 p.m. on New Year's Eve to have the legendary Iron Man snap occur precisely at midnight.
Both MCU snaps are excellent ways to usher in the year 2026
Since the year 2026 is almost here, many of us are preparing to start another cycle around the sun with renewed hopes, dreams, and wishes ... or, failing that, at least a determination to start the new year with a bang. And since we're all movie fans here, what better theme to kick off 2026 than one of the two biggest blockbuster moments of the last decade?
I'm not telling you which of these two snaps to set up, of course. Tony's big "Endgame" gesture is one of the biggest, most bittersweet superhero movie moments out there, so it'll surely pair well with the occasion of 2025 giving way to 2026. Then again, there's something to be said about "Infinity War" and the Thanos snap, too. Time it right, and one of the first things you hear in 2026 will be Spider-Man's (Tom Holland) "Mr. Stark, I don't feel so good" line, which is the cultural equivalent of a cold plunge. Sure, it stings at the time, but thanks to the knowledge that Holland's Spider-Man has appeared in multiple MCU movies since, you'll know you won't feel quite as bad afterwards.