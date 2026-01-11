Foundation Star Jared Harris Has Appeared In Two Of The Best Sci-Fi Shows Ever

Prime Video's "Foundation" has rapidly established itself as the greatest Isaac Asimov adaptation out there. David S. Goyer and Josh Friedman's ambitious series boasts a large and ever-expanding ensemble cast, but Jared Harris' mathematician and psychohistorian Hari Sheldon remains a key player in the show's complex events.

Harris, of course, is one of the acting greats of our time. The two-time Emmy nominee has shined in projects that range from "Chernobyl" and "Mad Men" to "Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows." However, casual sci-fi fans might not realize that he also has ironclad credentials when it comes to genre fare. In fact, before "Foundation," Harris appeared in no less than two of the finest science fiction shows out there: "Fringe" and "The Expanse." (Perhaps not entirely coincidentally, the latter series has found its way on /Film's list of the 15 best sci-fi shows like "Foundation.")

In news that will shock no one who's familiar with Harris' work, he can play pretty intense characters — and both "Fringe" and "The Expanse" benefit from this side of the actor's repertoire, albeit in very different ways. His "Fringe" character is cult leader David Robert Jones, who acts as a major antagonist for the show's first season and later returns during an alternate timeline arc of season 4. On "The Expanse," he plays Anderson Dawes, a complex, scarred working-class Belter freedom fighter-slash-terrorist who's not afraid to get his hands extremely dirty for the good of his people, making for an entertainingly uneasy ally to pretty much anyone he ends up joining forces with. Both Jones and Dawes rank among the most memorable figures on their respective shows. Complete with the extremely different Hari Sheldon, they also give sci-fi aficionados a sample platter of Harris' different sides.