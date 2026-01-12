David Lynch's Twin Peaks Had An Unexpected Influence On Kevin Smith's Career

Kevin Smith movies are known for their slacker humor, heartwarming sentimentality, and occasional gross-out elements (the donkey show in "Clerks II," anyone?). He has dabbled in horror with "Red State" and "Tusk," but even then, his brand of scare fare is a far cry from the surrealist nightmare that is David Lynch and Mark Frost's "Twin Peaks." However, the mind-bending horror soap opera inspired Smith while he was making "Clerks" and looking for a name for his own View Askewniverse character, Silent Bob. As he told Rotten Tomatoes:

"I went with the name Silent Bob because I was a big fan of 'Twin Peaks' and Bob was one of the characters."

The comparisons between "Clerks" and "Twin Peaks" end there. Silent Bob is a lovable stoner who spends his days hanging outside a convenience store in Smith's directorial debut. "Twin Peaks'" Bob (Frank Silva), meanwhile, is a vicious supernatural entity who commits all kinds of atrocities and feeds on his victims' suffering. "Twin Peaks" contains its fair share of humor, mind you, but Bob is associated with the show's darkest moments (and when "Twin Peaks" gets dark, it gets really dark).

Still, it's interesting to learn that Smith finds inspiration from unexpected places, and he is a massive fan of Lynch's work as a whole. With that in mind, let's find out what he's had to say about the filmmaker.