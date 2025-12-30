Disney's Pandora Theme Park May Have Already Spoiled How The Avatar Movies End

You cannot live like this, baby, in spoilers! Read no further if you haven't watched "Avatar: Fire & Ash" yet.

For the past 16 years, James Cameron has been deeply focused on bringing to life one of the most fully-realized, fleshed-out sci-fi worlds in recent memory with the "Avatar" movies. This is a universe so unique and beautifully brought to life that it's given audiences depression because they can't visit Pandora in real life.

Three films in, we've now seen the first two acts of the "Avatar" saga, with Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) having lit a spark in Pandora's residents, leading them to realize that pacifism is useless when facing an opponent that wants to eradicate you. The world of "Avatar" has been forever changed in the course of these three movies, with at least one human now having the ability to breathe the air of the forest moon and even being given a kuru and the ability to perform tsaheylu with Eywa — completely changing the game for the "Avatar" franchise going forward. And that's not mentioning the fact that we actually saw the Great Mother herself, with Eywa making an in-person appearance (kind of) in "Avatar: Fire and Ash."

So, now what? We still have two movies left in this franchise, assuming that Cameron gets to complete his vision and the greater "Avatar" saga doesn't come to a premature end halfway through. And while the filmmaker has threatened to simply hold a press conference and reveal everything that would've happened in the last two movies if they never come to pass (via Variety), avid theme park fans already know something about the future of Pandora ... sorta. That's because the "Pandora — The World of Avatar" area at Animal Kingdom in DisneyWorld is technically canon to the "Avatar" films.