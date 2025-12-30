AT&T Commercial Star Milana Vayntrub Starred In A Criminally Underrated MTV Show

Sitcoms have been around for long enough that the world of entertainment is rife with lost classics and underrated gems. One particular show that belongs firmly in the latter category is MTV's "Zach Stone Is Gonna Be Famous." Well-regarded by critics and viewers alike, this fun 2013 comedy series offers plenty of surprises — including an appearance by none other than Milana Vayntrub herself. Vayntrub, who's known for her role as Lily in the AT&T commercials, pops by in a guest star role as a character named Felcia in the fifth episode of the show's first and only season –"Zach Stone Is Gonna Get Wild."

This, of course, is just one of the ways the series is excellent for star-spotting. Its titular character is played by none other than Bo Burnham, who had already achieved YouTube fame with his comedic song performances by the time he starred in the show (with Robbie Amell also playing a significant role as the character Nick). Unfortunately, "Zach Stone Is Gonna Be Famous" was canceled by MTV after just one season for unspecified reasons, though it likely had something to do with the series' comparatively meager ratings.