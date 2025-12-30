AT&T Commercial Star Milana Vayntrub Starred In A Criminally Underrated MTV Show
Sitcoms have been around for long enough that the world of entertainment is rife with lost classics and underrated gems. One particular show that belongs firmly in the latter category is MTV's "Zach Stone Is Gonna Be Famous." Well-regarded by critics and viewers alike, this fun 2013 comedy series offers plenty of surprises — including an appearance by none other than Milana Vayntrub herself. Vayntrub, who's known for her role as Lily in the AT&T commercials, pops by in a guest star role as a character named Felcia in the fifth episode of the show's first and only season –"Zach Stone Is Gonna Get Wild."
This, of course, is just one of the ways the series is excellent for star-spotting. Its titular character is played by none other than Bo Burnham, who had already achieved YouTube fame with his comedic song performances by the time he starred in the show (with Robbie Amell also playing a significant role as the character Nick). Unfortunately, "Zach Stone Is Gonna Be Famous" was canceled by MTV after just one season for unspecified reasons, though it likely had something to do with the series' comparatively meager ratings.
Zach Stone Is Gonna Be Famous is an early example of Bo Burnham's abilities
Bo Burnham was in his early twenties and still some time removed from amazing comedy specials like the pandemic-era one-man masterpiece that is "Bo Burnham: Inside" when he made "Zach Stone Is Gonna Be Famous." Still, his ability to hold as many reins as humanly possible was already evident from the way he co-created, co-wrote, and starred on the comedy show. The titular, talentless high school graduate's buffoonish mission to become a celebrity with just a hired reality show crew in his corner already captures many of the key elements in Burnham's comedy, so any fan of his will no doubt find "Zach Stone Is Gonna Be Famous" a massively entertaining watch.
While Vayntrub's role on the series wasn't nearly as big as Burnham's, she's also been known to appear in small screen comedies over the years. Apart from "Zach Stone Is Gonna Be Famous" and the short-lived 2015 Yahoo! Original "Other Space," Vayntrub appeared in one of HBO's best sitcoms when she guest starred as Gilfoyle's (Martin Starr) mysterious lady friend Tara in season 1, episode 6 ("Third Party Insourcing") of the tech startup comedy "Silicon Valley." She also reprised the role in the season 3 episode "To Build a Better Beta."