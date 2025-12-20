AT&T Commercial Actress Milana Vayntrub Showed Up In One Of HBO's Best Sitcoms

Mike Judge has created some truly classic comedy, both on the big and small screens. From his classic cult comedy "Office Space" to the long-running animated favorite "King of the Hill," he's been a presence in pop culture for decades. In 2014, Judge brought his brand of comedy to HBO with one of the network's best comedies ever in the form of "Silicon Valley." While the central cast was stacked from top to bottom, it also included many great guest stars over its six-season run. That includes Milana Vayntrub, aka Lilly the AT&T girl.

The series follows the misadventures of introverted computer programmer Richard (Thomas Middleditch) and his brilliant friends as they attempt to strike it rich in the tech world with the company Pied Piper. They live together in a startup incubator loosely run by self-satisfied dot-com millionaire Erlich (TJ Miller), who lets them stay in his house rent-free in exchange for a stake in the projects they invent there. When Richard develops a powerful search algorithm at his day job, he finds himself caught in the middle of a bidding war.

That venture essentially drives the show for its entire run, with many ups and downs along the way. Vayntrub popped in early on in the show's run to deliver some excellent B-plot laughs. She plays Tara, an attractive, mysterious woman who arrives to the surprise of Richard and everyone else at Elrich's incubator.