AT&T Commercial Actress Milana Vayntrub Showed Up In One Of HBO's Best Sitcoms
Mike Judge has created some truly classic comedy, both on the big and small screens. From his classic cult comedy "Office Space" to the long-running animated favorite "King of the Hill," he's been a presence in pop culture for decades. In 2014, Judge brought his brand of comedy to HBO with one of the network's best comedies ever in the form of "Silicon Valley." While the central cast was stacked from top to bottom, it also included many great guest stars over its six-season run. That includes Milana Vayntrub, aka Lilly the AT&T girl.
The series follows the misadventures of introverted computer programmer Richard (Thomas Middleditch) and his brilliant friends as they attempt to strike it rich in the tech world with the company Pied Piper. They live together in a startup incubator loosely run by self-satisfied dot-com millionaire Erlich (TJ Miller), who lets them stay in his house rent-free in exchange for a stake in the projects they invent there. When Richard develops a powerful search algorithm at his day job, he finds himself caught in the middle of a bidding war.
That venture essentially drives the show for its entire run, with many ups and downs along the way. Vayntrub, who recently made waves with her risque photos for a good cause, popped in early on in the show's run to deliver some excellent B-plot laughs. She plays Tara, an attractive, mysterious woman who arrives to the surprise of Richard and everyone else at Elrich's incubator.
Milana Vayntrub was a welcome presence on Silicon Valley
"Silicon Valley" wrapped it up on its own terms after six seasons, but Vayntrub made her presence known early on in the show's run. Her character Tara first appeared in a season 1 episode titled "Third Party Insourcing," who was romantically connected to Gilfoyle (Martin Star). Given that the core group is largely made up of nerdy guys who aren't accustomed to being around pretty girls, it causes a stir.
Tara shows up at the Hacker Hostel whilst visiting Gilfoyle and meets the Pied Piper gang for the first time. Like Gilfoyle, she's a Satanist and, to the surprise of the rest of the gang, they've evidently had a long-standing relationship — which is also an open one. A lot of the comedy comes from the fact that she lies to him about the other people she sleeps with.
Vayntrub reprised her role as Tara in the season 3 episode "To Build a Better Beta." In it, she's seen speaking with Gilfoyle via video chat. The key thing is that, unbeknownst to the rest of the gang, Gilfoyle sent her the beta for the Pied Piper system to get her feedback.
Vayntrub is known best for commercials but has been a welcome character actor for years now. From her work in the excellent horror/comedy "Werewolves Within" to her voice work as Marvel's Squirrel Girl, she's got range and is always a welcome presence. Though her time on "Silicon Valley" was brief, her part was memorable, and she was absolutely a welcome addition to the chaotic goings on at Pied Piper.
You can stream "Silicon Valley" on HBO Max.