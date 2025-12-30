How To Watch Predator: Badlands At Home

The only thing that beats Yautja carnage is knowing that you can watch it any time, and that will soon be the case for "Predator: Badlands." In the wake of Dan Trachtenberg's sequel dominating the box office and radicalizing the "Predator" franchise, the film will make its way to digital in January 2026 before its eventual release on physical media formats the following month.

The latest installment of the long-running "Predator" saga, to be exact, will hunt its way onto Apple TV, Prime Video, and Fandango on January 6, 2026. However, the physical purists among us will have to wait an extra month (specifically, until February 17) before they can grab a copy on 4K Ultra Blu-ray and DVD.

"Predator: Badlands" follows Dek (Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi), an exiled Yautja who sets out to kill a dangerous monster so he can prove himself as a worthy warrior to his disappointed father. During his travels, he meets Thia (Elle Fanning), a Weyland-Yutani Corporation synthetic with whom he forms an unexpected buddy pairing — and further reinforces the connection between the "Predator" and "Alien" franchises.

As of this writing, "Predator: Badlands" is the highest-grossing Yautja flick to date, and it arrives on home media riding heaps of critical acclaim. However you decide to watch it is up to you, but physical media enthusiasts should keep reading for information on all of the bonus features to look forward to.