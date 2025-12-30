How To Watch Predator: Badlands At Home
The only thing that beats Yautja carnage is knowing that you can watch it any time, and that will soon be the case for "Predator: Badlands." In the wake of Dan Trachtenberg's sequel dominating the box office and radicalizing the "Predator" franchise, the film will make its way to digital in January 2026 before its eventual release on physical media formats the following month.
The latest installment of the long-running "Predator" saga, to be exact, will hunt its way onto Apple TV, Prime Video, and Fandango on January 6, 2026. However, the physical purists among us will have to wait an extra month (specifically, until February 17) before they can grab a copy on 4K Ultra Blu-ray and DVD.
"Predator: Badlands" follows Dek (Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi), an exiled Yautja who sets out to kill a dangerous monster so he can prove himself as a worthy warrior to his disappointed father. During his travels, he meets Thia (Elle Fanning), a Weyland-Yutani Corporation synthetic with whom he forms an unexpected buddy pairing — and further reinforces the connection between the "Predator" and "Alien" franchises.
As of this writing, "Predator: Badlands" is the highest-grossing Yautja flick to date, and it arrives on home media riding heaps of critical acclaim. However you decide to watch it is up to you, but physical media enthusiasts should keep reading for information on all of the bonus features to look forward to.
What do the Predator: Badlands physical media packages include?
The upcoming "Predator: Badlands" physical media releases are loaded with special features. These include six pre-visualization scenes detailing the creation of some notable and deleted moments, such as Dek's first encounter with Thia, the full version of Thia and Dek hanging out in a water trench while trying to survive the harshness of the planet Genna, a deleted scene where Thia faces off against another synthetic being, and more.
Meanwhile, there are four featurettes that reveal how the cast and crew brought "Predator: Badlands" to life. From these, viewers can learn how the film's designers, actors, and special effects wizards created the monsters, planets, and landscapes that appear throughout the adventure. In addition, the "Dek of the Yautja" featurette will see Dan Trachtenberg providing more insights into Yautja culture and explaining how he and his team brought it to life in "Badlands."
Finally, the release includes an audio commentary courtesy of Trachtenberg, producer Ben Rosenblatt, director of photography Jeff Cutter, and stunt coordinator Jacob Tomuri. So, if you really want to find out all about this movie's journey to the screen, while still enjoying the story's creature carnage and themes of unlikely friendship, the Blu-ray and DVD set has you covered.