Jack Black's Luchador Comedy Nacho Libre Is Based On A Very Real Story

Jared Hess' 2006 film "Nacho Libre" was a bizarre idea, and one that rings offensive today. Jack Black plays Ignacio, a Oaxacan monk who works as a chef at a Catholic orphanage. Black speaks with a pidgin Mexican accent, which is ... not great. Ignacio fosters dreams of becoming a luchador, which stands in contrast with his monastic vows against vanity. The plot of the film involves Ignacio's orphanage running out of money, forcing him to pursue his luchador dreams. If he wins several high-profile wrestling matches, then he can afford to feed the children in his care. And because luchadors often wear masks, he has the perfect cover.

In the middle of all this, Ignacio also begins to fall in love with a nun, Sister Encarnación (Ana de la Reguera), bringing his monastic devotion into question. He also has recruited a younger wrestling sidekick named Steven (Héctor Jiménez) who wrestles under the name Esqueleto. It's curious that the filmmakers recruited Mexican actors to play Steven and Sister Encarnación, but stuck with Jack Black — born in Santa Monica, California — to play the lead. They explained this away by saying that Ignacio was an American orphan abandoned in Mexico. But still, it's not the most culturally sensitive picture. "Nacho Libre" is about lucha libre, the Mexican wrestling tradition, but it still takes an outsider's perspective on the country, treating Mexico like a cartoonish fantasy land of funny voices and goofy customs.

The screenplay for "Nacho Libre" was written by Hess, his wife Jerusha Hess, and star screenwriter Mike White. They were inspired by the real-life exploits of one Sergio Gutiérrez Benítez, a Catholic priest who, in the early 2000s, secretly moonlighted as a luchador named Fray Tormenta.