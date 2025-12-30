AT&T Commercial Actress Milana Vayntrub Teamed Up With John Cena For A Hilarious Show

There is an obvious upside to becoming an advertising character for a major corporation. If you're the face of a long-running, frequently airing campaign, you could find yourself pulling down somewhere between $1 million and $2 million per year for not a lot of work. The additional upside should be that you'll have plenty of time to lend your considerable talents to film and television work, but there is a catch: sometimes, audiences can't see past the character who pops up on at least one of their screens every single day.

The good news is that, typically, these actors are in high demand for voice work. This has been the case for Stephanie Courtney, aka Flo from Progressive, and it's worked out fairly well for Milana Vayntru,b aka perky AT&T saleswoman Lily Adams. Outside of commercials, Vayntrub is probably best known as the voice of Squirrel Girl in the "Marvel Rising" shorts, but she was also hilarious as Peppa Pig on "Robot Chicken."

Had all gone according to plan, Vayntrub would've starred as a live-action Squirrel Girl in Kevin Biegel's "New Warriors" series for Freeform. Alas, Freeform opted not to pick up the well-received pilot, so Vayntrub missed out on certain TV stardom outside of the advertising realm. She did, however, have another shot at a long-running gig around that same time as the voice of Ellie Moonshiner in the unabashedly silly YouTube Premium animated series "Dallas & Robo." The show had a killer voice cast, but for whatever reason, it never made it past one season.