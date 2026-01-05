Arnold Schwarzenegger Nearly Starred In A Wrestling Body Horror Movie That Sounds Awesome

The year was 1987, and Arnold Schwarzenegger had just starred in John McTiernan's "Predator," a film about violent mercenaries being hunted by a vicious creature from space. That same year, horror luminary Stuart Gordon, already well-known among horror fans for "Re-Animator" and "From Beyond," just completed his third feature, the killer toy movie "Dolls." And, in a parallel universe, they both might have moved on to a notable horror project together shortly thereafter.

Back in 2016, horror filmmaker Joe Begos was interviewed on the podcast "Shock Waves," and Begos recalled his days working as a script-reader for Stuart Gordon, sometime in the late 1980s, and the various projects that passed through Gordon's offices. It seemed that Schwarzenegger really wanted to work with Gordon after seeing "Re-Animator" back in 1985. There was even a brief period when Schwarzenegger was interested in playing the lead role in Gordon's sci-fi prison movie "Fortress," released in 1992. Christopher Lambert ended up taking the lead in "Fortress," but it feels very much like something Schwarzenegger would have made at the time. Pairing Schwarzenegger with Stuart Gordon is not out of the realm of possibility.

But it seems that Gordon and Schwarzenegger were circling a twisted horror film about a bodybuilder called "Steroid." The premise was pretty wild: a professional wrestler, obsessed with his physique, begins taking steroids to bulk up his body. There is something wrong with the drugs, however, and the wrestler goes mad from the chemicals. Evidently, the film was to end with Arnold Schwarzenegger, transformed into a monster, murdering a bunch of people in the streets of New York. Sadly, the film was never made.