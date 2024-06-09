The Correct Order To Watch The Puppet Master Movies

David Schmoeller's 1989 film "Puppet Master" was almost going to be a theatrical release in the summer of 1989, but pivoted to the VHS market at the last minute. Looking at the 1989 supper movie season, one can see why producer Charles Band made the decision. "Puppet Master" would have opened against "Batman," "Ghostbusters II," "Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade," "Back to the Future Part II," "Star Trek V: The Final Frontier," "License to Kill," and "Lethal Weapon 2." There were just too many blockbusters it would've had to compete with.

Its movement to the straight-to-video market might have reduced its prestige, but "Puppet Master" spawned many, many sequels (not to mention a few crossovers) that persist to this day (the most recent "Puppet Master" film was released in 2022). The killer puppets in the film have become minor horror icons and often serve as the face of Full Moon Features, a prolific low-budget genre studio deeply adored by the world's many horror lovers and schlock-hunters. Even "Puppet Master" neophytes will recognize the pale, scary face of Blade, the drill-headed imp Tunneler, the worm-puking Leech Woman, the face-swapping Jester, or the big-handed Pinhead.

The puppets were realized mostly through actual puppetry and sometimes with stop-motion animation. The films are notoriously low-budget, but several of them are legitimately good. "Puppet Master II" is a straight-up great film. "Puppet Master III" envisioned their origins — they were created by a puppeteer named André Toulon — and their direct connections to World War II.

There have been 15 "Puppet Master" movies to date, and that's not including the whole, extant Full Moon universe they have crossed over with. For your convenience, we shall provide two lists below. One will be just the "Puppet Master" movies and the other the entire FMCU.