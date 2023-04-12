The Room Remake Starring Bob Odenkirk Was Shot In A Single Day

In what is possibly one of the most elaborate anti-jokes in recent memory, a remake of Tommy Wiseau's "The Room" starring Bob Odenkirk will take the entire thing dead seriously. The volunteer organization Acting for a Cause has produced and staged the charity project for amFAR, the Foundation for AIDS Research, with company creator Brando Crawford acting as director. Those who worked on the project have promised to not treat Wiseau's shining beacon of unintentional hilarity for laughs, including longtime comedian Bob Odenkirk, who tweeted out how excited he was about participating in this momentous occasion.

Created during the 2020 pandemic lockdown, Acting for a Cause usually stages script readings of plays and films over laptop video conference meetings. However, "The Room" will be more elaborate than the average table read, incorporating green screens to replicate scenes in the original film. The lack of location changes allowed the entire production to take one day to shoot, but that doesn't mean that any of the cast phoned it in. On the contrary, Crawford expressed to Empire that he "wanted to treat it like Aaron Sorkin [adapting] Shakespeare," and Odenkirk himself promised in Den of Geek that he planned on making his performance "honest and organic to the scene."