Big Shark Trailer: Tommy Wiseau's Follow-Up To The Room Is Coming With Sharp Teeth

So there is an awful lot to discuss here. The opening chunk of the trailer is largely focused on boxing and seemingly has absolutely nothing to do with a shark. Rest assured though, towards the end of the teaser, a CGI shark does begin flopping its way through the streets of New Orleans — yes, the streets! But the real kicker comes for those who watch the whole thing, as the back half of the trailer is literally just an ad for Tommy Wiseau's line of underwear. Truly remarkable stuff.

The movie looks cheap and befitting a made-for-TV original from the early 2000s. Instead, it's happening now as a theatrical release from the guy who made one of the most infamously terrible movies of all time. Wiseau wrote and directed the film, which co-stars Isaiah LaBorde and Mark Valeriano. His "The Room" co-star Greg Sestero is nowhere to be seen however, even though he appeared in the original teaser several years back. It's unclear if Sestero will actually appear in the film that is rolling out next month. As for the story at hand? The very simple synopsis reads as follows:

Three firefighters (George, Patrick, & Tim) must save New Orleans from a gigantic shark. Can New Orleans survive?

"Big Shark" kicks off with its debut screening on April 2 at Cinema 21 in Portland, Oregon. Screenings will follow with what is described as a "tentative schedule" of engagements hosted. This includes the Canal Place in New Orleans (April 28 and 29), the Balboa Theatre in San Francisco (May 5 and 6), the Landmark Westwood in Los Angeles (June 2 and 3), and the Village East by Angelika in New York City (August 10, 11 and 12). For more details, or to buy some underwear, head on over to TommyWiseau.com.