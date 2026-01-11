Logan Director James Mangold's Slasher Movie Is Perfect For Agatha Christie Fans

James Mangold's 2003 film "Identity" is a fun riff on Agatha Christie's oft-adapted 1939 murder mystery novel "And Then There Were None." In Christie's novel, eight characters arrive on an isolated island, invited by the mysterious, unseen Mr. and Mrs. Owen. They are joined by a butler and a housekeeper, who play a recorded message from the Owens accusing all of them of murder. When one of the guests keels over from poison, the game is afoot. Guest after guest is killed by an unknown assailant. Because the island is so isolated, one of the people present is definitely the murderer. It's one of the most famous murder mysteries ever written. Just be sure to refer to it by its current title; Christie's two original titles are rather offensive, derived from a racist folk song.

"Identity" updates the location of "And Then There Were None" to a remote, rainy motel. Phone lines are down, and there isn't a soul for miles. Ten strangers from all walks of life arrive at the hotel at the same time, each one played by a notable celebrity. The main character is Ed (John Cusack), a limo driver and former cop who is well-equipped to deal with a murder mystery. His passenger is a snippy movie star played by Rebecca DeMornay. Jake Busey plays a dangerous murderer being transported to a new prison by Ray Liotta. Clea DuVall plays one of two newlyweds, and the great Amanda Peet plays an itinerant sex worker. John Hawkes plays the motel manager. There is DuVall's husband (William Lee Scott), another couple (John C. McGinley, Leila Kenzle), and their young son (Bret Loehr) besides.

Naturally, there is a murder in the motel. And the film's many secrets only begin to unfold.