Brendan Fraser Had A Great Reason For Rejecting George Of The Jungle 2
1997's "George of the Jungle," is one of those rare live-action 1990s Disney comedy films that's aged shockingly well. The movie is based on the 1967 cartoon series of the same name, which hailed from "The Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle" co-creators Bill Scott and Jay Ward. And as with that beloved animated variety series, the short-lived "George of the Jungle" cartoon effectively combines broad slapstick shenanigans with witty and often self-referential humor. In fact, a lot of the jokes seem designed to fly over the heads of the show's young target audience. That's where stuff like the running gag of George (a Tarzan-like vine-swinger raised by animals in Africa) crashing into trees comes in.
Directed by Sam Weisman ("D2: The Mighty Ducks"), the "George of the Jungle" movie shrewdly expands that formula to work as a feature. It's even subversive in the way it pits George against greedy poachers and snooty, xenophobic rich white folk — including Lyle van de Groot (a truly hilarious Thomas Haden Church), who's engaged to George's kindly love interest, Ursula Stanhope (Leslie Mann) — while at the same time playfully sexualizing the lovable lug. You can probably credit that to the film's late co-writer, Audrey Wells ("The Hate U Give").
Of course, it's Brendan Fraser as the hunky, hopeless himbo George himself who really makes the whole thing sing. That's also why 2003's Fraser-less "George of the Jungle 2" was already doomed even before it was sent directly to home media. But why didn't the actor come back? It's not like he's anti-franchise. (He's doing "The Mummy 4," for cripes' sake.) No surprise, it was partly because Disney wouldn't pay him what he'd wanted. That and, frankly, he wanted to work on something he found more interesting (namely, 2002's "The Quiet American").
Brendan Fraser skipped George of the Jungle 2 for other reasons besides the pay
Keeping with the first movie's fourth wall-breaking, meta humor, "George of the Jungle 2" tries to lampshade the fact that Christopher Showerman replaced Brendan Fraser as George in the film by having other characters crack wise about Disney being too cheap to rehire Fraser. Except, it turns out they weren't kidding. "I think 'George' got a remake, and they built a joke into it that the studio was too cheap to hire me, which wasn't inaccurate," as the actor informed Entertainment Weekly in 2022.
Disney not wanting to pay an artist what they're owed? I wonder if Scarlett Johansson has some thoughts on that. Anyway, it wasn't just the money; as Fraser explained:
"I was approached. I can't remember what I was doing at the time, but I felt like I wanted to go do 'The Quiet American' instead with Michael Caine, and shoot the first Western film in Vietnam ever, directed by Phillip Noyce, to tell an infinitely American story. I'm always making diverse choices, and, hopefully, that keeps me and an audience interested. With a bit of distance, I think they've all cumulatively led up to the place I'm in now."
They certainly have. Where "George of the Jungle 2" came and went without leaving so much as a mouse-sized hole in a tree, Fraser remains as cherished as ever thanks to his early career roles in box office hits like "George of the Jungle" and his recent turns in acclaimed pictures like "Killers of the Flower Moon." (Let's pretend that's the film he won an Oscar for and not "The Whale," shall we?)
Besides, after the duress Fraser endured to get his physique as George, I'm glad he didn't put himself through that again.