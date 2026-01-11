Brendan Fraser Had A Great Reason For Rejecting George Of The Jungle 2

1997's "George of the Jungle," is one of those rare live-action 1990s Disney comedy films that's aged shockingly well. The movie is based on the 1967 cartoon series of the same name, which hailed from "The Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle" co-creators Bill Scott and Jay Ward. And as with that beloved animated variety series, the short-lived "George of the Jungle" cartoon effectively combines broad slapstick shenanigans with witty and often self-referential humor. In fact, a lot of the jokes seem designed to fly over the heads of the show's young target audience. That's where stuff like the running gag of George (a Tarzan-like vine-swinger raised by animals in Africa) crashing into trees comes in.

Directed by Sam Weisman ("D2: The Mighty Ducks"), the "George of the Jungle" movie shrewdly expands that formula to work as a feature. It's even subversive in the way it pits George against greedy poachers and snooty, xenophobic rich white folk — including Lyle van de Groot (a truly hilarious Thomas Haden Church), who's engaged to George's kindly love interest, Ursula Stanhope (Leslie Mann) — while at the same time playfully sexualizing the lovable lug. You can probably credit that to the film's late co-writer, Audrey Wells ("The Hate U Give").

Of course, it's Brendan Fraser as the hunky, hopeless himbo George himself who really makes the whole thing sing. That's also why 2003's Fraser-less "George of the Jungle 2" was already doomed even before it was sent directly to home media. But why didn't the actor come back? It's not like he's anti-franchise. (He's doing "The Mummy 4," for cripes' sake.) No surprise, it was partly because Disney wouldn't pay him what he'd wanted. That and, frankly, he wanted to work on something he found more interesting (namely, 2002's "The Quiet American").