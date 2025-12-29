Why Holly Wheeler Was Recast In Stranger Things Season 5

Holly Wheeler looks a little bit different in "Stranger Things" season 5. That's because the character was recast, with Nell Fisher stepping in to replace twins Anniston and Tinsley Price, who portrayed her in the first four seasons of the show. With that in mind, why did creators Matt and Ross Duffer choose to bring in someone new instead of sticking with the original actors?

Netflix's sci-fi horror series debuted when its younger cast members were all kids, but most of them are grown up now. This forced the Duffers and their team to de-age certain "Stranger Things" actors for season 5, but they also felt it was important to work with legitimate child performers again. But even though the Prices are technically younger Fisher, their shared role in "Stranger Things" didn't require them to do much acting. Fisher, meanwhile, was appointed after Holly's role was upgraded, allowing the creatives on "Stranger Things" to restore some of the feeling from the show's yesteryear. As Matt Duffer told SFX (via LadBible):

"We wanted to recapture some of the feeling of season 1, and some of that you can't recapture unless you have kids, because our kids are not kids any more. They're not close to being kids any more. So,it was really fun to add Holly and her classmates into the show, because it allowed us to recapture some of that feeling."

"Stranger Things" season 5 sees Holly become more of a significant character, and Fisher deserves credit for that. In fact, the Duffers knew she was born to play the youngest Wheeler kid before they even met her.