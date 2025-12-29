Avengers: Endgame's Directors Produced An Underseen Horror Series With A 96% Rotten Tomatoes Score
Let's just say, hypothetically, that you've been watching the final season of a massive streaming series about a small town plagued by fantastical terrors. Let's also posit that maybe that show is exciting and frustrating in equal measure (and may or may not be titled "Stranger Things"), but you like the fantastical aspect and you're looking for something you can watch next. Might I suggest "From," a truly engrossing and even terrifying supernatural drama produced by none other than the Russo Brothers? Just ask Rotten Tomatoes, where it holds a near-perfect 96% score.
Anthony and Joe Russo, best known for helming huge Marvel tentpoles like "Captain America: Civil War" and the one-two punch of "Avengers: Infinity War" and "Avengers: Endgame," are executive producers on "From," and they're not alone; heavyweight producer and director Jack Bender ("The Sopranos," "Game of Thrones," "Lost") and star Harold Perrineau are also listed as executive producers on the series, which was created by John Griffin. Obviously, it's notable that the Russos, the darlings of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, lent their names to a relatively small project, and beyond that, their production company AGBO greenlit the show in the first place (per a Deadline report in 2021).
Originally meant for YouTube Red, "From," which eventually moved to Epix and then MGM+, focuses on a small town that keeps its borders firmly closed and a strict curfew in place because wandering around after sunset can be a fatal mistake. So, what is "From" about, why should you watch it, and how does the entire project actually takes the Russos back to their roots?
From is a scary, mind-bending delight starring a Lost alum
Over on Rotten Tomatoes, "From" has a 96% rating specifically for its debut season, with its critical consensus declaring, "Ably anchored by Harold Perrineau, 'From' is an intriguing journey toward a mysterious destination." Perrineau, whom you might remember as Michael Dawson from "Lost," stars as Boyd Stevens, the sheriff of The Township, a bizarre little hamlet that employs strict rules to keep its citizens safe. Not only does the town fill up with monsters after dark, but once you enter the limits of the Township, you'll also find yourself completely unable to leave ... which is where Perrineau's co-star Eion Bailey comes in. As Jim Matthews, Bailey portrays a dad who unwittingly brings his family — namely, his wife Tabitha (Catalina Sandino Moreno) and kids Julie and Ethan (Hannah Cheramy and Simon Webster) — into the Township before he realizes they can never exit again. As the Matthews slowly discover the sinister secrets of the Township, everyone else in the hamlet, including Boyd, are forced to deal with their own inner demons.
Showrunner and creator John Griffin does a genuinely terrific job of creating a totally claustrophobic world throughout "From," and Perrineau, Bailey, and their co-stars like David Alpay (who plays Jade Herrera, an odd tech billionaire and another new Township resident) and Elizabeth Saunders (as Donna Raines, the leader of the Colony House, which stays separated from the Township) are uniformly excellent. And while it might not seem immediately important that Joe and Anthony Russo lent their names to this project, it's sort of brought their joint career full circle.
The Russos are MCU powerhouses, but they got their start on the small screen
Something I've always found interesting about Joe and Anthony Russo — and even a little bit endearing, if I'm being perfectly honest — is that they got their start working on some of my very favorite TV comedies before embarking on the biggest projects of their shared career in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Are you, like myself and so many others, a big fan of the original seasons of "Arrested Development?" Well, the Russos co-directed that show's pilot; Joe helmed great episodes like "Top Banana" and "Spring Breakout," while Anthony deftly handled installments that include "Pier Pressure," "Shock and Aww," and "Motherboy XXX." After their time on "Arrested Development," the Russos also worked on "Community" — as both producers and directors for a combined 34 episodes after, again, directing the freakin' pilot of the entire show as a team — and they also produced and directed parts of "Happy Endings," a too-short TV comedy on ABC that remains one of my favorite cult classics ever since it ended in 2013.
Other Russo projects, like the Netflix dud "The Electric State" and the ambitiously dark Tom Holland vehicle "Cherry," have landed with pretty loud thuds (and don't even get me started on their ridiculously expensive Prime Video TV disaster "Citadel"). Still, it's cool to see them lend their considerable industry weight to a show like "From," which was greenlit for a fourth season in 2025. You can stream "From" on MGM+ before the new season drops, and while you're watching, you can also appreciate the Russos returning to their TV roots before they team up again for "Avengers: Doomsday" at the end of 2026.