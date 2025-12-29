Avengers: Endgame's Directors Produced An Underseen Horror Series With A 96% Rotten Tomatoes Score

Let's just say, hypothetically, that you've been watching the final season of a massive streaming series about a small town plagued by fantastical terrors. Let's also posit that maybe that show is exciting and frustrating in equal measure (and may or may not be titled "Stranger Things"), but you like the fantastical aspect and you're looking for something you can watch next. Might I suggest "From," a truly engrossing and even terrifying supernatural drama produced by none other than the Russo Brothers? Just ask Rotten Tomatoes, where it holds a near-perfect 96% score.

Anthony and Joe Russo, best known for helming huge Marvel tentpoles like "Captain America: Civil War" and the one-two punch of "Avengers: Infinity War" and "Avengers: Endgame," are executive producers on "From," and they're not alone; heavyweight producer and director Jack Bender ("The Sopranos," "Game of Thrones," "Lost") and star Harold Perrineau are also listed as executive producers on the series, which was created by John Griffin. Obviously, it's notable that the Russos, the darlings of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, lent their names to a relatively small project, and beyond that, their production company AGBO greenlit the show in the first place (per a Deadline report in 2021).

Originally meant for YouTube Red, "From," which eventually moved to Epix and then MGM+, focuses on a small town that keeps its borders firmly closed and a strict curfew in place because wandering around after sunset can be a fatal mistake. So, what is "From" about, why should you watch it, and how does the entire project actually takes the Russos back to their roots?