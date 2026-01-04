Jack Nicholson Was Rejected From An Oscar-Winning Horror Movie For A Hilarious Reason

Father Karras, the lead priest in William Friedkin's 1973 horror film "The Exorcist," was played by actor and playwright Jason Miller. At the time, Miller had just won a Pulitzer Prize for writing his play "That Championship Season," and by the time he was cast in "The Exorcist," he had also landed a Tony for the same work. He didn't have any screen credits prior to "The Exorcist," but he enjoyed a notable screen career after that. Indeed, the movie was a huge hit that brought him worldwide attention and landed him an Oscar nod for his performance.

Miller was an unexpected choice to play Father Karras, however, as several A-list actors were also considered for the role. Screenwriter William Peter Blatty, who also wrote the novel "The Exorcist" was based on, had actually hired Stacy Keach to portray Father Karras in 1972. But Friedkin overruled him when he saw Miller's audition with his co-star Ellen Burstyn. The two had great chemistry. Moreover, Miller had more palpable Roman Catholic bona-fides, having been raised in Catholic schools. As a result, Warner Bros. bought out Keach's contract, and Miller was hired in his place.

Among the other actors in the running to play Father Karras was the legendary Paul Newman. With Newman being a massive star, one might think that WB would insist on his involvement in the picture. As it turns out, though, Jack Nicholson was also intensely interested in the role. Indeed, the actor petitioned rather hard to play Father Karras, to the point where he started stalking Friedkin in restaurants. Back in 2013, at the Dallas International Film Festival, Friedkin revealed the restaurant conversation he had with Nicholson and recalled quite well what he said to the actor. Specifically, Friedkin told Nicholson that, well, he simply wasn't priestly.